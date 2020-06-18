[YS Learn] 11 things startups must remember in a post-COVID world

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses and beleaguered the Indian economy. But despite the tough situation, many entrepreneurs are leading from the front and dealing with this difficult situation with fairness and empathy.





“Our approach has been to be a supportive, caring, and engaged investor during this time,” said Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focussed on social impact.









Roopa tells Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, that the times may be tough, but this is also a good time for people looking to get into entrepreneurship.

“A post-COVID world will see many changes in the way we live and work, and will create several opportunities,” she said, offering entrepreneurs advice for this time.