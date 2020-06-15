[YS Learn] The one secret to retaining talented employees

Several incentives can be used to retain employees, but the most important is providing learning and upskilling opportunities.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
15th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The first 100 people that Zerodha hired since its genesis in 2010 are still part of the bootstrapped startup after 10 years, says Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha.


“Right now if someone from the core team calls me and asks me for help, I will do anything for them,” Nithin said in a Masterclass with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.


Retaining great talent is imperative, especially for up-and-coming organisations, and is essentially what will make or break the company in the long run. That job is becoming increasingly difficult though, mostly because employers fail to gauge what their employees really want.


Zerodha Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha

Also Read

[YS Learn] The 3 steps Zerodha took to go from 70K to 2.5M consumers


In a survey conducted by LinkedIn to answer that question, 94 percent of respondents said they would stay longer in a company if it invested in helping them learn. The report added that the interest in learning and development was particularly strong among 25 to 35-year-olds.


Learning and growth, therefore, essentially go hand in hand. Nithin says he has harnessed the power of that tool well:


“The amount of effort I take towards educating our customers, I do for the team as well. I am consistently pushing people to learn more, and do everything to aid and improve their learning. Whatever it is that I have done accidentally right in building this business, the thing I am most proud of is our people,” he said. 


He credits the 30 people in Zerodha’s tech team – called ‘X-men’ – with powering the platform and taking it to new heights.


“All of us still work as if it were the very first day of the business,” Nithin said.




“People always matter the most in any organisation. They build the product, and they take it to scale. Invest in them, especially in times of crisis. We are providing people with ESOP buybacks, and loans with no interest, knowing that they will need it. But more importantly, we are there for them,” he added. 

The people’s manifesto written in the book Trillion Dollar Coach says: "Support means giving people the tools, information, training, and coaching they need to succeed.It means continuous effort to develop people’s skills. Great managers help people excel and grow".  

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inside Jio’s billion-dollar deals: Why investors are flocking to Mukesh Ambani's $65B internet biz

Sohini Mitter

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

This Hyderabad startup has built the world’s first IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanner to detect coronavirus symptoms

Tenzin Pema

From Rs 4 Cr to Rs 40 Cr, how this online grocery startup built its private label business

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Microsoft India President decodes the 'new normal' amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Learn] Make peace with your losses, says Zerodha Co-founder

Sindhu Kashyaap

Scale-up Gangnam-style with the world’s largest 3-month global accelerator programme: K-Startup Grand Challenge

Ryan Frantz

From coronavirus lockdown towards the ‘new normal’ – 45 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle

Madanmohan Rao

This global research effort aims to detect COVID-19 through cough analysis

Roshni Balaji

Only 10 pc organisations were systems resilient before COVID-19, says Ramnath Venkataraman of Accenture

Vishal Krishna

Microsoft India President decodes the 'new normal' amidst COVID-19

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India