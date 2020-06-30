Zomato Gold is now Zomato Pro. Here's what it means

Delhi-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has rebranded its membership offering Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro, with a "money-back guarantee" the startup announced on Tuesday. The Zomato Gold annual membership would get consumers benefits such as, 'buy one, get one free' on food and drinks, delivery priority etc., from the startup's partner restaurants.









Zomato CEO and Co-founder Deepinder Goyal in a tweet said, "If you don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato will auto-refund your subscription fee at the end of the year. No questions asked!"

This money back guarantee will be applicable to all Zomato Pro/Gold memberships bought or renewed Tuesday onwards.





Zomato Gold members across 10 countries will automatically get upgraded to Zomato Pro starting 1st August, 2020, and will continue to enjoy existing offers (on Zomato Gold) across restaurants, the company said. Zomato Gold's fee was Rs 1800 per year. It was not immediately clear if the membership fee for Zomato Pro remains the same.





"Zomato Pro has been thoughtfully designed to be much more friendly for a much wider variety of restaurant businesses – so you can look forward to seeing a lot more restaurants and bars welcoming Zomato Pro members to their establishments. ," the company said in a note on its official blog.





It has signed up around 50% per cent more partner restaurants, across dining out and delivery on Zomato Pro than what it had on Zomato Gold, the note added.





Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. "This means that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue when we look for a Zomato Valet to deliver your order. This will lead to your orders getting delivered 15-20 per cent faster (on an average) than what you experience right now during peak dinner times," the company said.





The startup also highlighted the restaurant industry's struggles during the COVID-19 crisis, and said that it hopes that Zomato Pro can be an important lever in driving growth, and "helping restaurant businesses cover up the losses incurred in the last few months". The restaurant industry has been among the worst affected sectors amidst the coronavirus pandemic.