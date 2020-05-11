Zomato extends its Gold benefits by 4 more months amidst lockdown

Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato is now extending its Zomato Gold subscriptions for a longer period. All the ongoing and recurring subscriptions will be extended by four more months, considering the international lockdown compelling its partner restaurants and eateries to be closed.





Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato

The four-month extension is going to be an add-on to the current two-month extension, which makes it a total of six months. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the foodtech startup has made this applicable for its Zomato Gold members across countries like India, Australia, Indonesia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Turkey, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Philippines.





However, in India, the users of Zomato will be able to avail their Gold benefits through food delivery.





Deepinder Goyal, the CEO and Co-founder, Zomato, said in a tweet, "We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome Gold members."





Earlier in April this year, Zomato launched Gold Support Fund to give all the proceeds from the purchase of Zomato Gold annual memberships in April towards supporting restaurant housekeepers, cooks, and servers as well as their families.





Within only two weeks of launching the fund, Zomato has raised about Rs 1.5 crore through more than 14,500 contributors, announced Deepinder in a social media post.





He tweeted saying, "In the last 12 days, we have raised more than Rs 1.5 crore through 14,500+ contributors. I want to thank everyone for generously contributing to help the restaurant workers affected by lockdown."

Zomato also launched a Rider Relief Fund aimed at providing the delivery executives, who are left with little to no earnings amid the coronavirus lockdown, with enough money to buy ration for their families and for medical emergencies.





Currently, Zomato’s food delivery fleet comprises more than 250,000 delivery partners (DPs) in over 500 cities. With the ongoing crisis, however, business in close to 350 cities has been adversely impacted, leaving almost 100,000+ riders with no income.