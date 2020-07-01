'Aatmanirbhar Bharat is resurgent India', says Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the importance of allowing and helping India's indigenous industries to thrive and succeed.

By Debolina Biswas
1st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean India in isolation. Aatmanirbhar Bharat means a resurgent India," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Law and Justice, in conversation with Indian entrepreneurs when commemorating five years of the government's Digital India initiative.


Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the #DigitalIndiaTownhall

As India entered the fifth year of its Digital India initiative, with a digital population of more than 600 million, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma hosted an exclusive #DigitalIndiaTownhall for Indian entrepreneurs with the Minister on Wednesday, July 1.


"We believe that Aatmanirbhar Bharat simply means that India becomes an asset for the global world; India becomes a part of the global world supply chain," the minister said at the virtual event organised by YourStory .


In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuring crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need for India to become an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', or self-reliant India, where products are Made in India for the world and a nation that is not dependent on others in strategic sectors.


Ravi Shankar Prasad


Also Read

Inclusion central to my approach in digitising India, says Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory Digital India townhall

Also Read

India inviting 5 global electronics manufacturers to 'Make in India' and export: Ravi Shankar Prasad


At the virtual town hall, which included Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari, and Udaan Co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, a resurgent India is possible only when India makes the most of its talent and its creativity.


Having said that, the minister clarified that while adopting the ideas of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian government does not go against, or have a problem with Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).


He also emphasised the importance of allowing and helping indigenous industries to thrive and succeed.


"Why should India export from international markets things that are already available?" he asked, stating the examples of the Indian handloom industry, the toy industry, and the firecrackers industries.


He further added that with the kind of ecommerce and digital payment startups that are developing and rising in India, Indian companies have the "innate potential to become a component of the global world."


As India enters the fifth year of its Digital India initiative, the country is now ranked as the world's second-largest online market.

(Edited by Suman Singh and Tenzin Pema)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer calls India employees company's "biggest strength" in a hopeful letter

Sohini Mitter

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Neeraj Jhanji, the man who sold patents of status updates, news feed to Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here is a list of Indian apps without any Chinese investments
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 1

Kanishk Singh

Startups must invoke AI, blockchain to help reform healthcare, agriculture: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Vishal Krishna

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Press Trust of India

Ather Energy partners CredR for vehicle exchange programme

Press Trust of India

How cross-border trade in services will help businesses grow in a post-pandemic world

Team YS

India aims to have a $1T digital economy powered by startups, says Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online