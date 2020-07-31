Amid pandemic, Amazon, Apple, Facebook report mixed earnings

The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports released on Thursday from Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.

By Press Trust of India
31st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and alleged monopolistic practices. The CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple, appeared before the US Congress on Wednesday for a long-awaited antitrust hearing.


The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports released on Thursday from Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.
quarterly earnings

Image Source: ShutterStock

Also Read

Reliance Jio records Rs 2,520 Cr profit, adds 15 million new users in June quarter


Apple delivered surprisingly strong numbers with both its revenue and profit rising, defying analysts' lowered expectations. The iPhone maker's revenue rose 11 percent to nearly $60 billion while profit rose 12 percent to $11.3 billion.


Alphabet, Google's holding company, reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue compared to the prior year. Although it was only a two percent decline, it was a telling sign of a downturn in the digital ad market while also serving as a reminder that the economy is struggling even more than it did more than a decade ago during the Great Recession Google's low point during that time came during the second quarter of 2009 when its revenue edged up by just three percent.


Alphabet's profit for its most recent quarter plunged 30 percent to nearly $7 billion.


Facebook, which also makes most of its money from digital ads, recorded an 11 percent increase in revenue from the prior year, the social networking company's slowest growth since going public eight years ago. The company's profit nearly doubled to roughly $6 billion from the same time last year. Part of the big jump stemmed from special charges last year.


Amazon was a pandemic winner, with people stuck at home relying on the company to shop online. It reported record quarterly profit, doubling to $5.2 billion from last year while its revenue soared 40 percent to $88.9 billion.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Indian edtech startup ecosystem bullish on the new National Education Policy

Rashi Varshney

[Techie Tuesday] Abhinav Lal on how a love for coding, passion for redefining healthcare led to Practo

Sindhu Kashyaap

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

Appetite for cloud kitchens grows as COVID-19 eats into restaurant business

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

From cashflow tips to online expo: how TiE Chennai helped entrepreneurs persevere through the lockdown

Madanmohan Rao

This Raksha Bandhan, nurture the sibling bond with these healthy gift options

Trisha Medhi

Money will find its way into Indian startups, despite the pandemic: Avendus Wealth Management CEO

Vishal Krishna

Everything we are doing to murder the virus is also murdering the economy, says Manish Sabharwal

Shreya Ganguly

What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform