Swiggy appoints Supriya Shankar as VP of Events and Experience

Swiggy on Friday said it appointed Supriya Shankar as its new Vice President of Events and Experience.

The former CEO - Singapore and SVP - Growth and Expansion SEA at Lenskart, Shankar brings 14 years of expertise in internet commerce, specialising in growth, expansion, and P&L management.

Her professional background includes leadership roles at companies like Lenskart, Airtel, Zomato, and OYO, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives in business development, revenue optimisation, and people management. She led global marketing, sales, and operations at OYO.

Earlier this week, Swiggy announced key additions to its leadership team amid its IPO, aiming to bolster its food delivery and quick commerce sectors.

The company appointed Shalabh Shrivastava, former Vice President at Flipkart, as Senior Vice President of Driver Organisation. Additionally, it named Hari Kumar G as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart.

These appointments are part of Swiggy's strategy to scale operations, improve service quality, and drive growth across its core segments, it said.

Foodtech major Swiggy listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday at Rs 420, nearly an 8% premium to the upper band of the company's IPO price of Rs 390 apiece. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company debuted at a premium of 5.6% at Rs 412 apiece.

Swiggy saw its issue subscribed 3.59 times by the end of its book-building process last Friday, mainly driven by bids from qualified institutional investors. QIBs oversubscribed 6.02 times by the end of the third day after slow activity during the first two days of the book-building process.