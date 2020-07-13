Learn about the art and cutting edge technology around food processing the Italian way

Italy encompasses a lot that is charming, beautiful and great tasting. However, the land of the pantheon, pasta and the Leaning Tower of Pisa is more than just that. The country is a leading builder and exporter of food packaging and processing equipment that help companies around the world innovate and progress.





In fact, In 2016 alone, Italy produced over $8.5 billion worth of packaging machinery and $7.5 billion worth of food processing technology, and exported more than 70 percent of both to other countries.





In 2019, Italy exported to India packaging machines worth $54.9 million. When it comes to food processing, Italy is the fourth largest supplier to India, after China, Germany and USA, exporting food processing machines worth $137.31 million last year.





Italy’s combination of tradition and innovation are the basis of its continuous transformation in food processing and technology.





Italian manufacturers of food technology machinery and equipment have a strong understanding of the realities, challenges and opportunities of the industry, which is reflected in their standard operating practices (SOPs) and the state-of-the-art technology they adopt to process a wide range of food items - fruits and vegetables, cereals, milk and other dairy, meat and poultry etc.

To share their leading expertise in the technology of food packaging and processing with Indian food processors, the Embassy of Italy, New Delhi, is hosting ‘The Digital Indo Italian Business Mission on Food Processing’ on July 15 and 16 - a mega virtual event featuring digital conferences, trade fair, B2B meetings, webinars and much more. To register for this unique opportunity to learn from the experts, click here

What to expect

The Digital Indo Italian Business Mission on Food Processing will showcase Italian technologies in the areas of fruits and vegetable processing,milk and dairy products processing, cereal processing, packaging and bottling and more while facilitating networking opportunities between Italian technology providers and Indian food processors.





The two-day event will feature some prominent entities from both the governments of India and Italy, stakeholders of the food technology industry, leading industry and trade associations and ambassadors, among others.





The digital conference will commence with an opening remark by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), followed by keynote addresses by Hon’ble Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries; Manlio Di Stefano, Italy’s Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Trade, and Ambassador Lorenzo Angeloni, Director General for Economic Promotion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy and presentations by Carlo Maria Ferro, President, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Barbara Beltrame, Vice President of Confindustria in charge for Internationalization and Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Investindia, among others.





The inaugural session of the The Digital Indo Italian Business Mission on Food Processing will be concluded with a talk by the Ambassador of Italy to India, H.E. Vincenzo de Luca.





“We are proud to have organised with our Indian partners Italy’s first digital business mission in the world. The initiative is part of a process aimed at establishing a long term strategic partnership between Italy and India in the food sector,” Ambassador de Luca recently stated.

The inaugural session will be followed by presentations on the investment opportunities in India, the Indian food processing market, financing solutions to support trade and investments between the two countries and Mega Food Parks and its business opportunities, among others.





While the focus of this event is to help Indian food processing businesses to understand the innovative spirit of Italian tech providers and learn some of the best practices of the industry, it will also showcase India as a great investment opportunity to expand its food technology and processing capabilities.

While Day 1 will deep dive into aspects across sectors including fruits and vegetables, milk and milk products and cereal processing and packaging, followed by a brief introduction on meat processing, Day 2 will be dedicated to webinars on packaging and bottling for the food and beverage industry and mega food parks.

Why register for Digital Indo Italian Business Mission on Food Processing?

This virtual conference is a unique opportunity for Indian food processing businesses to understand and learn some of the best practices and cutting-edge technologies used by the front runners in food technology machinery and technology.





Hear from and network with an esteemed panel of speakers from the Italian Trade Agency, Internationalization Confindustria, the Italian Export Credit Agency, Ambassador of Italy to India, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy as well as from the Confederation of Indian Industries, KPMG and more.





Get a first-hand look at the technological advancement and business opportunities in the food processing and packaging industry.





Attend interesting and insightful webinars by experts, exhibitions and B2B meetings to expand your knowledge and business potential.





If you want to grow your knowledge and gain access to cutting-edge Italian technologies in the food processing and packaging industry, don’t miss the Digital Indo Italian Business Mission on Food Processing on July 15 and 16. Register now