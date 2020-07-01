Ather Energy partners CredR for vehicle exchange programme

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has joined hands with used two-wheeler buying and selling firm CredR for a vehicle exchange programme.





Under the partnership, consumers can exchange any old two-wheeler with a brand new electric scooter of Ather. CredR will offer instant price quotes for old petrol two-wheelers, which will be used to reduce the upfront cost of upgrading to Ather's scooters, a statement said.





"This exchange programme makes the entire process more seamless for owners and reduces the stress of personally trying to sell their vehicles," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said.





"CredR has been doing a great job with second-hand two-wheelers and offering extremely competitive rates, making the whole purchase experience transparent and easy, while reducing the total cost of ownership," Phokel added.





Commenting on the partnership, CredR Chief Strategy Officer Sasidhar Nandigam said, "After having worked with all leading two-wheeler manufacturers, we're embracing the new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the same way. With many consumers now becoming EV inclined, this partnership seemed like a great channel to scale our supply infrastructure."





Under the exchange programme, customers will need to bring their old petrol two-wheelers for a physical inspection to Ather Space, where an instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the application powered by CredR.





To complete the transaction, CredR will verify documents and the health of the petrol two-wheeler. Subsequently, the exchange price will be adjusted against the final cost of new Ather scooters.





At present, the programme is available only in Bengaluru and Chennai, but will be gradually expanded across India in the coming months, Ather Energy said.





Earlier in June, the used two-wheeler sales platform announced its foray into the on-demand doorstep bike service segment with the rollout of 'CredR Care'.





Under the CredR Care' service, users can book a service package as per their bike model from their home or office.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)