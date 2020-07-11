Axis Bank CEO on the future of banking; Impact of COVID-19 on Zomato
Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank in conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, talks about the future of banking.
- +0
- +0
Axis Bank CEO on the future of banking
Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank in conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, talks about the future of banking.
Impact of COVID-19 on Zomato
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on foodtech and food delivery businesses. Zomato’s food delivery business GMV was down 80 percent.
Meet Rizzle.tv, a TikTok alternative
Rizzle.tv is witnessing a surge in users from India after the TikTok ban. Here’s how it plans to stand out in a crowded market.
A Made in India alternative to CamScanner
Made-in-India document scanner app Kaagaz Scanner aims to plug the gap left behind by CamScanner after the Chinese app ban.
8 popular non-Chinese gaming apps
PUBG Mobile by China's Tencent Games is India’s most popular gaming app. As the fate of Chinese apps remains uncertain, here are a few alternatives.
Investor sentiments amidst COVID-19
Aalesh Avlani, Co-founder of VC fund Samyakth Capital, says startups should put cash generation and unit economics above growth during.
Using tech to reduce water consumption
Chennai-based water management startup WEGoT uses IoT-based ultrasonic sensors and a cloud-based tracking system to reduce water consumption.
Surviving COVID-19 by going online
Edtech startup Forsk Coding School's flagship programme was affected due to COVID-19. By going online, it has generated Rs 10 lakh in revenue.
Using tech to solve for real estate
Gurugram-based ACad Studio solves mismanagement in the real estate and construction industry. Its clients include OYO Rooms, and Carrier Midea.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0