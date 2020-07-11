Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO of Axis Bank in conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, talks about the future of banking.





COVID-19 has had a negative impact on foodtech and food delivery businesses. Zomato’s food delivery business GMV was down 80 percent.





Rizzle.tv is witnessing a surge in users from India after the TikTok ban. Here’s how it plans to stand out in a crowded market.





Made-in-India document scanner app Kaagaz Scanner aims to plug the gap left behind by CamScanner after the Chinese app ban.





PUBG Mobile by China's Tencent Games is India’s most popular gaming app. As the fate of Chinese apps remains uncertain, here are a few alternatives.





Aalesh Alvani, Co-founder of Samyakth Capital

Aalesh Avlani, Co-founder of VC fund Samyakth Capital, says startups should put cash generation and unit economics above growth during.





Team at WEGoT

Chennai-based water management startup WEGoT uses IoT-based ultrasonic sensors and a cloud-based tracking system to reduce water consumption.





Core team at Forsk Coding School

Edtech startup Forsk Coding School's flagship programme was affected due to COVID-19. By going online, it has generated Rs 10 lakh in revenue.





Aayush Chaudhary, Founder and Principal Architect, ACad Studio

Gurugram-based ACad Studio solves mismanagement in the real estate and construction industry. Its clients include OYO Rooms, and Carrier Midea.





