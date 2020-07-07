Worried about working from office? These 5 contactless technologies can help reduce coronavirus risks

The COVID-19 pandemic has made social distancing a key requirement for people to survive the new normal. This need for reduced or no physical contact has brought on a host of innovations in recent weeks from the startup ecosystem.





As we enter the unlock phase from a nationwide lockdown, contactless procedures and other safety measures have become the basic requirements. YourStory lists 5 contactless technologies that are creating a safe workplace for the society.

Milagrow

Developed by Delhi-based Milagrow Humantech, imap9 is a floor disinfecting robot that can navigate and sanitise floors without any human intervention.





The robot moves around autonomously without falling, avoiding obstruction while planning its own path, guided by LIDAR and advanced SLAM technology.

Milagrow imap9





Speaking to YourStory, Rajeev Karwal, Founder of Milagrow, said, “The Milagrow iMap robot actually employs a LIDAR-plus lamp technology and is able to do the scanning 2,160 times per second and, at one point of time, it can see up to 16 meters with an eight-millimeter accuracy.” The robot can also do zoning, virtual blocking of avoidable areas and sequential cleaning of zones based on specific needs.

Zesta

Zesta, in association with one of the leading players in the healthcare industry, Staunch, has launched India’s first Wallmount Automatic Thermometer. Using an in-built advanced Infrared chip, the thermometer scans the temperature of anyone who comes in close proximity of 15 cms to the device, thereby eliminating the need for human intervention in assessing signs of illness in potential carriers.









This can be most commonly used at the office, shops, hospitals, schools, malls and other public areas which need zero physical contact.

Candor

Candor TechSpace, managed by Brookfield Properties, has introduced technology-oriented innovations to combat COVID-19 and to maintain a well-sanitised workplace. Its staff has come up with innovations like contactless sanitiser dispenser and automatic sanitisation apparatus that enables sanitisation of passenger vehicles, elevators, etc.

Magneto CleanTech

Magneto Cleantech has launched an enhanced version of Central Air Cleaner which is co-powered by Filterless Magnetic Air Purification (FMAP) and Ultraviolet (UVGI) technology. This high-productivity air filtration framework, dependent on the 'Trap and Kill' process, consolidates with hostile microbial UV-C beams which completely sterilise the indoor air by slaughtering more than 90 percent of airborne infections and diseases. Given the possible airborne nature of the novel coronavirus and spaces with air conditioners being at a higher danger for the spread of the infection, this technology may gain traction among workplaces.





Himanshu Agarwal (L) and Bhanu Agarwal (R), Co-founders of Magneto CleanTech





Founded by Himanshu Agarwal and Bhanu Agarwal in 2017, Delhi-based Magneto CleanTech Pvt. Ltd. was launched to provide solutions in a sustainable manner without compromising on the environment.

Asimov Robotics

Kerala-based Asimov Robotics has built a robot that can be used to serve food and drugs to patients in isolation wards. This comes at a time when the nation is combating sharp spikes in new infections of COVID-19, a considerable lot of whom require quarantine at medical clinics to contain the disease’s spread.





Speaking to YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma, Jayakrishnan T, Founder and CEO of Asimov Robotics said this idea was patented during the Nipah virus outbreak that broke out in the state twice.





“One of the main use cases of these humanoid robots was for caregiving to elderly, differently-abled and sick people. We were prepared for that. That is when the Nipah virus happened twice in Kerala. We thus patented the use case of treating people during these contagious diseases.”