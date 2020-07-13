Coronavirus updates for July 13

The number of COVID-19 cases in India neared nine lakh, as the country saw a spike of more than 28,700 in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, COVID-19 recovery rate of 19 states is now higher than the national average of 63 percent.





To curb the increase in cases, Tamil Nadu has decided to keep public and private transport suspended till July 31. Punjab has put a complete ban on public gatherings, and has restricted social gatherings to 30 people. Kerala has imposed triple lockdown in the coastal areas that have been declared as critical containment zones.





The number of COVID-19 cases across the world have crossed 13 million, with more than 570,000 deaths reported. The number of cases has climbed by one million in the last five days alone. Save the Children organisation warned that the pandemic has caused an "education emergency" due to school closures, and also said that 10 million children may never return to school after the pandemic.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





This startup is helping Tier-II, III cities in online purchase of used two-wheelers amidst COVID-19





CredR has seen an upswing in demand from smaller towns as fear of travelling in public transport mounts following the rise in COVID-19 cases.





How TRU-V is using UV tech to keep homes and offices coronavirus-free





New Delhi-based TRU-V has developed a low-cost, lightweight disinfection bag that taps UV-C technology to sanitise daily use items such as groceries, ecommerce packages, electronics, masks, gloves, and more.





‘Things will get worse before they get better’ – 40 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle





In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 6-12 that frame India’s struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.





Priyanka Chopra takes to Instagram to support women entrepreneurs amid COVID-19





The actor, who has over 50 million Instagram followers, highlighted women-led small businesses to help them weather the challenges brought by COVID-19.





Coronavirus: Bengaluru student creates homemade contactless water tap





Govardhan, a Class 8 student from Bengaluru, utilised his free time during the lockdown to create a contactless water tap, drawing inspiration from the internet.





What work from home means for an NGO providing COVID-19 relief





The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have forced most organisations, including NGOs, to implement work from home policies.