‘Things will get worse before they get better’ – 40 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 6-12 that frame India’s struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.
- +0
- +0
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
COVID-19 has put the entire world on pause. - Ketan Chokshi, Narayan Jewellers
Implementing work-from-home practices that work for employees, customers, and organisations is the only way we can all move forward. And technology will only make that journey a little easier. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp
Performance management for work from home (WFH) will need extra thought to align with the current situation. - Sonica Aron, Marching Sheep
The marketing playbook would be rightly read as BC (before Corona), DC (during Corona), and AC (after Corona). - Komal Lath, Tute Consult
For customers, businesses should design new product launches as per the new normal, that is, digital and soft launches. - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz
It is encouraging to see that the announcement of Unlock 1.0 in India has resulted in the month-on-month progressive growth in hiring. - Pawan Goyal, Naukri.com
If the time for payment collection was 60 days in the pre-COVID-19 era, it is now 80 days. - Amit Kumar Alsisaria, Polestar Solutions & Services India
Coronavirus: This Kashmir-based Mathematics teacher conducts classes in open spaces amid the pandemic
Logistics brands are also increasingly going hyperlocal for the faster delivery of goods. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket
From an affordability point of view, bike taxis are slowly and steadily gaining traction as a cost-effective solution to last-mile connectivity gaps across cities in India. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido
IoT technology on e-scooters can analyse driving patterns and impose parental controls like limiting max speed and limit. - Anand Ayyadurai, Vogo
Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. - Ankit Gaur, PhonePe
An online presence will help SMBs connect with customers and attract business. COVID-19 has changed how SMBs look at payments. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India
SMEs today contribute to about 30 percent of the country’s GDP and it is both essential and challenging for them to consider rapid digitalisation. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido
The debate should now stop about how much is brick and mortar and online. Modern retail will now have to adopt digital commerce. - Ankur Bisen, Technopak
Week-long courses and small ticket-size charges for career services seem to be the trend. - Sylvester Fernandes and Yogendra Singh, Forsk Coding School
Digital products and services are the need of the hour, since they help everyone feel connected, while also contributing towards social distancing. - Adar Poonawalla
To succeed in the coming years, businesses will have to equip themselves with approaches that are digital-first and proactive. - Abhijit Kishore, Vodafone
Although the lockdown has presented multiple challenges to the industry, it has also opened opportunities such as the online sale and home delivery of alcohol. - Kartikeya Sharma, AB InBev
Meet the woman providing millions of meals to sex workers and their families amid coronavirus
If students are not engaged in continuous learning and practicing, their learning curves tend to flatten and productivity levels dip. - Sai Krishna Kota, GEC
The lockdown has provided massive tailwinds to the growing edtech space. - Namita Dalmia, Omidyar Network India
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the kirana stores have emerged as local unsung heroes servicing the community at large. - Shashank Shwet, EY
Jewellery is the only commodity, unlike share market, whose prices haven’t gone down. - Arpit Goyal, Ambrus
More developers are looking at technology to establish and accelerate their growth in both commercial and residential real estate. - Nirupa Shankar, Brigade REAP
The good days for domestic travel are foreseen. - Shalini Raj
We are now seeing flight bookings only in the domestic region in the country. - Yajnesh T, FareFirst
Most reservations will be made closer to the departure dates in the post-pandemic world. Hence, airlines will have to adapt to a more real-time system. - Shweta Vashishth, RateGain
Pandemic Heroes: This Indore entrepreneur turned a real-life hero by delivering food, supplies during lockdown
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the world shift its focus towards herbal products that can address chronic health ailments. - Sanchit Garg, Director, Green Cure
Because of COVID-19 there are so many people who hesitate to donate blood. - Vasanthi Hariprakash
We are witnessing a definitive shift in consumer habits with a consistent pattern of being increasingly focused on personal and domestic hygiene, and safety. - Reena Chhabra, Nykaa Brands
If your hand hygiene is sorted, most communicable Infectious diseases can be prevented. - Rachna Dave, MicroGO
It is not the virus that is scaring us, but it is the drastic change, the uncontrollability, and the uncertainty of the situation that scares us more. - Ramesh Nair, JLL India
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to companies to make good on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments. - Bhavik Narsana, Khaitan & Co
After food, we have to think of livelihoods and education. - Ruchira Gupta, Apne Aap Women Worldwide
The only way by which we can bring change is by improving community perspective towards wildlife. - Vishwas Katdare, Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra (SNM)
Every business needs to really gain deeper insights on how customer behaviour will change and what it means for their business model. - Ashish Sharma, InnoVen Capital
There is a need now, more than ever, to support passionate founders with optimistic capital, and investors who are willing to bet on the long term. - Satya Bansal, Blue Ashva Capital
It’s time to think outside the box and come up with ideas, even if they don’t follow your existing business plan. - Yuki Kawamura, AET Fund
We are at a fork in the road, and everyone has a choice to make. - Shailendra J Singh, Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore
Access to adequate capital has never been more significant than in these current times of economic disruptions. - Sanjay Sharma, Aye Finance
A year is only a small blip when you are building a company for the next 100 years. - Zomato
The challenge of the stormy sea can also be an adventure that can take you to the next level. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital
It is survival time for the next six months, and then comes the growth phase. - Aalesh Avlani, Samyakth Capital
Things will get worse before they get better, so we have to collectively go through this phase and move on. - Nimrat Kaur, Médecins Sans Frontières
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).
(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0