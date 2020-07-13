‘Things will get worse before they get better’ – 40 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





COVID-19 has put the entire world on pause. - Ketan Chokshi, Narayan Jewellers





Implementing work-from-home practices that work for employees, customers, and organisations is the only way we can all move forward. And technology will only make that journey a little easier. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp





Performance management for work from home (WFH) will need extra thought to align with the current situation. - Sonica Aron, Marching Sheep





The marketing playbook would be rightly read as BC (before Corona), DC (during Corona), and AC (after Corona). - Komal Lath, Tute Consult





For customers, businesses should design new product launches as per the new normal, that is, digital and soft launches. - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz





It is encouraging to see that the announcement of Unlock 1.0 in India has resulted in the month-on-month progressive growth in hiring. - Pawan Goyal, Naukri.com





If the time for payment collection was 60 days in the pre-COVID-19 era, it is now 80 days. - Amit Kumar Alsisaria, Polestar Solutions & Services India

Logistics brands are also increasingly going hyperlocal for the faster delivery of goods. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket





From an affordability point of view, bike taxis are slowly and steadily gaining traction as a cost-effective solution to last-mile connectivity gaps across cities in India. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido





IoT technology on e-scooters can analyse driving patterns and impose parental controls like limiting max speed and limit. - Anand Ayyadurai, Vogo





Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. - Ankit Gaur, PhonePe





An online presence will help SMBs connect with customers and attract business. COVID-19 has changed how SMBs look at payments. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India





SMEs today contribute to about 30 percent of the country’s GDP and it is both essential and challenging for them to consider rapid digitalisation. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido





The debate should now stop about how much is brick and mortar and online. Modern retail will now have to adopt digital commerce. - Ankur Bisen, Technopak





Week-long courses and small ticket-size charges for career services seem to be the trend. - Sylvester Fernandes and Yogendra Singh, Forsk Coding School





Digital products and services are the need of the hour, since they help everyone feel connected, while also contributing towards social distancing. - Adar Poonawalla





To succeed in the coming years, businesses will have to equip themselves with approaches that are digital-first and proactive. - Abhijit Kishore, Vodafone





Although the lockdown has presented multiple challenges to the industry, it has also opened opportunities such as the online sale and home delivery of alcohol. - Kartikeya Sharma, AB InBev

If students are not engaged in continuous learning and practicing, their learning curves tend to flatten and productivity levels dip. - Sai Krishna Kota, GEC





The lockdown has provided massive tailwinds to the growing edtech space. - Namita Dalmia, Omidyar Network India





Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the kirana stores have emerged as local unsung heroes servicing the community at large. - Shashank Shwet, EY





Jewellery is the only commodity, unlike share market, whose prices haven’t gone down. - Arpit Goyal, Ambrus





More developers are looking at technology to establish and accelerate their growth in both commercial and residential real estate. - Nirupa Shankar, Brigade REAP





The good days for domestic travel are foreseen. - Shalini Raj





We are now seeing flight bookings only in the domestic region in the country. - Yajnesh T, FareFirst





Most reservations will be made closer to the departure dates in the post-pandemic world. Hence, airlines will have to adapt to a more real-time system. - Shweta Vashishth, RateGain

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the world shift its focus towards herbal products that can address chronic health ailments. - Sanchit Garg, Director, Green Cure





Because of COVID-19 there are so many people who hesitate to donate blood. - Vasanthi Hariprakash





We are witnessing a definitive shift in consumer habits with a consistent pattern of being increasingly focused on personal and domestic hygiene, and safety. - Reena Chhabra, Nykaa Brands





If your hand hygiene is sorted, most communicable Infectious diseases can be prevented. - Rachna Dave, MicroGO





It is not the virus that is scaring us, but it is the drastic change, the uncontrollability, and the uncertainty of the situation that scares us more. - Ramesh Nair, JLL India





The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to companies to make good on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments. - Bhavik Narsana, Khaitan & Co





After food, we have to think of livelihoods and education. - Ruchira Gupta, Apne Aap Women Worldwide





The only way by which we can bring change is by improving community perspective towards wildlife. - Vishwas Katdare, Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra (SNM)

Every business needs to really gain deeper insights on how customer behaviour will change and what it means for their business model. - Ashish Sharma, InnoVen Capital





There is a need now, more than ever, to support passionate founders with optimistic capital, and investors who are willing to bet on the long term. - Satya Bansal, Blue Ashva Capital





It’s time to think outside the box and come up with ideas, even if they don’t follow your existing business plan. - Yuki Kawamura, AET Fund





We are at a fork in the road, and everyone has a choice to make. - Shailendra J Singh, Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore





Access to adequate capital has never been more significant than in these current times of economic disruptions. - Sanjay Sharma, Aye Finance





A year is only a small blip when you are building a company for the next 100 years. - Zomato





The challenge of the stormy sea can also be an adventure that can take you to the next level. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital





It is survival time for the next six months, and then comes the growth phase. - Aalesh Avlani, Samyakth Capital





Things will get worse before they get better, so we have to collectively go through this phase and move on. - Nimrat Kaur, Médecins Sans Frontières





