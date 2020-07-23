Coronavirus updates for July 23

India reported yet another record high of more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Worldometer, the number of cases have crossed the 12 lakh-mark, with more than 30,000 deaths reported. The number of daily deaths also crossed 1,000 for the second time.





Many states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh recorded the biggest single-day spike in caseloads.





Punjab has issued guidelines for the resumption of films and music videos, while also imposing Rs 10,000 penalty for social gatherings of more than the permitted strength. Jharkhand has also approved a Rs 1 lakh fine and up to two years of imprisonment for the violations of rules.





Across the world, the number of global new cases saw record spike of more than 280,000, as the global caseload stands at over 15 million. The Swedish unemployment rate has jumped to 10 percent — the highest in 22 years. A UNDP report stated that providing a temporary income to the world's poorest 2.7 billion people could slow the spread of the infection, as it would allow them to stay home.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Ratan Tata reveals the one thing he misses most during the COVID-19-induced lockdown





Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, tells YourStory what the lockdown has been like for him, and the thing he misses most and would like to relive soon in a post-COVID-19 world.





Ratan Tata speaks up on industry-wide layoffs amidst coronavirus, says it was a knee-jerk reaction





In an exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, expressed anguish over the industry-wide layoffs due to COVID-19.





Out of this pandemic will come revolutionary solutions, says Ratan Tata





Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, is hopeful about the future despite the pandemic. He wishes to see India become an economic powerhouse, driven by creativity and ethical behaviour of its young population.





Startups can be the silver lining to the pandemic: Ratan Tata at YS Leadership Talk





Ratan Tata, Indian industrialist, investor, philanthropist, and Chairman of Tata Trusts, in an exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, talked about the role of the youth and startups in finding solutions to end the crisis.





Tata Group-owned Jaguar Land Rover makes contactless touchscreens to fight COVID-19





Jaguar Land Rover, owned by the Tata Group, worked with the University of Cambridge to develop these applications for a contactless future of mobility.





COVID-19 pandemic has put the focus on on-demand service providers





With an emphasis on service standards, cost effectiveness, transparency, and customer satisfaction, app-based service providers are in a better position to provide superior services.





How a COVID–19 vaccine will impact the world





The COVID–19 vaccine may be a boon in managing the disease, but it will come with its own set of issues, which may make it difficult to measure the impact initially.





Indian consumers cautious about spending amidst COVID-19 crisis: KPMG





Consumers in India are cautious about spending amidst COVID-19 with 78 percent of respondents claiming to reduce discretionary spending, according to KPMG survey.





Pune-based Mylab gets ICMR nod for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19





Mylab said the product - 'Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit' - is developed and manufactured in India, and will be priced around Rs 450.