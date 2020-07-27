Coronavirus updates for July 27

The past week was the deadliest for India in terms of coronavirus fatalities as the death toll jumped 19 percent. In the past 24 hours, India recorded another daily high of over 49,000 cases, with both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh crossing the one lakh mark.





Amid the rising number of cases, Chhattisgarh has decided to extend the lockdown till August 6 in the most affected districts. Shillong, Meghalaya will go under a 72-hour lockdown to stem the rise in the number of cases. Delhi has now opened an online portal for those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.





With industries and sectors yet to return to normal operations, many companies are now enforcing stricter measures. IngiGo has now decided to implement further paycuts, with senior employees asked to take 35 percent cut for the airline to reduce its cash outflow. Wipro has reportedly introduced an "extended bench period" where identified employees will be on loss of pay for three months.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





‘Staying’ relevant and competitive in a tough dynamic





He built India's largest co-living brands in under 3 years, & revised its growth strategy for financial continuity. Get first-hand build & grow lessons from Nikhil Sikri, CEO & Co-founder, Zolostays in this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters with Shradha Sharma.





How BHIVE aims to keep coworking spaces relevant in the time of COVID-19





The COVID-19 pandemic has brought multiple challenges for coworking startup BHIVE. However, despite the remote working trend, the startup is readying to remain a key provider of flexible office spaces.





[Funding alert] IIT startup raises Rs 22Cr to launch wearable that detects COVID-19 symptoms





IIT-Madras-incubated startup Muse Wearables has raised Rs 22 crore to launch its wrist tracker that can detect COVID-19 symptoms at an early stage. Priced at Rs 3,500, the wearable will be available in 70 countries by next month.





‘Indoors is the new outdoors’ – 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle





In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 20-26 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.





COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges and opportunities for Indian startups





The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about unprecedented challenges across sectors. It is no longer about which sectors have suffered, but rather which industry has been hurt to what extent.





How startup attorneys can act as business mentors in the post-COVID-19 world





There are several issues which a startup attorney can resolve for the entrepreneurs.