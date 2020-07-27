‘Indoors is the new outdoors’ – 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Out of this adversity will come some very interesting and maybe revolutionary solutions. The strongest example of this is how the coronavirus vaccine is on track to be the fastest ever developed. - Ratan Tata





It is important to recruit the right set of patients for human clinical trials, arrange logistics for trials, and monitor patients. - Dhanashree Bapat, Aranca





Whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for doctors and nurses. - PM Narendra Modi





In times like these, it is important for app-based service providers to ensure strict adherence to hygiene and safety protocols and maintain service quality. - Sanchit Gaurav, Housejoy





Building strong immunity may be the best way to develop antibodies and fight the COVID-19 virus. - Velumani A, Thyrocare

The initial tendency when the virus hit (was) lay off people, thousands of people. Is that going to solve your problem? – Ratan Tata





The pandemic is amplifying systematic inequalities in our societies. Vulnerable populations have been affected more severely. - Stefanos Zenios, Stanford GSB





Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are more vulnerable to the virus because of their physical, sensory, and cognitive limitations. - Archana Timmaraju, Silent Expedition





About 40-50 lakh people work in the restaurant industry in India, and not even 10 percent of them are working today. - Gowtham Paplikar, Casa Piccosa





Companies will have to upskill their people in order to ensure that they follow the CHE principles of Curiosity, Humility, and Empathy. - Shyaam Santhakumar, SEAL





MSMEs must also pay equal attention to the mental and emotional health of its employees. - Rohit Sandal, Lenovo

If you overlook the ethics of the company you chair, more often than not, at some point in the future, you pay a price for it. - Ratan Tata





The confluence of people, processes, and technology will help make the post-COVID scenario the new normal. - Prateep Sen, Tribeca Care





Transferable skills – people skills – are more important than ever in a time where humanity has to come together and work as a single unit to overcome a problem as big as this. - Dilip Puri, Indian School of Hospitality





Founders have seen how the upheaval of the last four months has made them focus on every single expense. At the same time, they have to innovate on remote selling. - Vijetha Shastry, TiE Bangalore





WFH can be just as productive...we've got to not only change the way people work, but our thoughts about what a workplace should look like. - Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India

You have no place to hide or no place to escape to, COVID-19 hits you wherever you are. - Ratan Tata





Only those businesses that see these shocks as opportunities, will be able to survive. - Sandeep Sabharwal, Sohan Lal Commodity Management





Start preparing for the future by creating a strategy that can help your cost centre to become a revenue-generating centre rather than just a service centre. - Sachin Bhatia, Ameyo





What has been and almost certainly will be true is the fact that with major havoc in world dynamics comes an undeniable shift in the art that is produced. - Sahil Arora, Method Art Space





Due to COVID-19, the spending power of MSMEs on IT has come down in the short term. - Logesh Velusamy, Effitrac





While funding is likely going to be muted again in Q3 due to the pandemic, investment is expected to pick up again by the end of the year. - Nitish Poddar, KPMG India





As NBFCs are generally more nimble and able to specialise than banks, they are ideal for lending to the MSME segment, where a high degree of specialisation is needed for good underwriting. - Shachindra Nath, U GRO





The COVID-19 situation has spurred contactless payments across all segments. Today, you see small merchants and grocery stores owners accepting digital payments. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog





Indoors is the new outdoors. There will be more demand for food services or delivery services because people simply don't want to go out. - Naveen Dachuri, Yulu





We must fight this with a spirit of solidarity, resolve, empathy, and understanding. We must unite to win the battle against COVID-19. - Ratan Tata





