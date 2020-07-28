Coronavirus updates for July 28

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 15 lakh mark as the country recorded more than 47,000 cases in the last 24 hours.





Mumbai saw a dip of 700 new cases in the last 24 hours, even with the highest single-day testing in the Maharashtra capital. A sero-survey conducted by the BMC found that 57 percent of people living in Mumbai's slums had already developed antibodies, with women more infected than men. Uttar Pradesh became the first state to test more than one lakh samples a day for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Gujarat has hiked the fine for not wearing masks and spitting in public.





Across the world, more than 10 million people have recovered from COVID-19, according to Worldometer. According to WHO, the number of cases worldwide has doubled in the past six weeks. Researchers from the University of Liverpool found evidence of antibodies in small proportions of cats and dogs in Italy.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Trends in the Lending Sector During Crisis





We understand the trends in the lending sector during a crisis and what are the best practices while facing the same with Gaurav Hinduja and Sashank Rishyasringa, Co-founder of Capital Float.





Talk and start a dialogue: Paytm’s biggest mental health message to its employees





The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sudden spike in the number of mental health cases across the world. Fully comprehending the importance of its employees’ mental wellbeing, Paytm has been encouraging them to “talk” about their struggles so appropriate help could be made available.





These women entrepreneurs used Facebook to pivot, ensure engagement amid COVID-19





Rhea Punjabi of ADA Design Chikan Studio, Laksheeta Govil of FizzyGoblet, and Priya V of Skadoosh tell HerStory how they used Facebook and Instagram to understand the changing need of customers in the time of COVID-19.





Expert panels, peer forums, mentor connects: How TiE Pune helped local entrepreneurs thrive through four months of the pandemic





Just over four months ago, on March 24, India entered a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Life seems to have turned upside down – but here’s how TiE Pune has helped startups thrive.





This Mumbai couple waived off their school fees, used personal savings to feed poor amidst pandemic





Migza Shaikh and Faiyaz used their personal savings to distribute food to the underprivileged during the COVID-19 crisis in the suburbs of Mumbai.





Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey





The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index showed a modest increase in India's overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of (+) 50, up from (+) 48 in June 1-14.





Due to 'right decisions taken at right time', India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi





India's recovery rate is higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis, PM Modi said, adding that the total number of people who have recovered from the virus is about to reach the 10 lakh mark.