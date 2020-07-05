Coronavirus updates for July 5

India now has the third-worst cases of coronavirus infections, eclipsing Russia's caseload. According to Worldometer, India now has more than 687,000 cases, with more than 19,000 confirmed deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country saw more than 24,000 reported cases according to the Health Ministry — the highest till now.





At least six states have reported their highest increase in daily cases, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and West Bengal. Maharashtra and Delhi reported highest deaths on Saturday. Assam is the latest state to cross the 10,000-case mark. On the brighter side, Himachal Pradesh reported no new cases in the last 24 hours.





Kerala has now banned spitting in public and made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public. After Punjab, now Rajasthan has also cancelled all university examinations in view of the rising number of cases. Along with Karnataka, Tripura has also observed a 24-hour total lockdown and has imposed the Epidemic Act in the state. Meanwhile, Telangana's Director of Health Services reportedly said that the majority of people in the state will get infected, however, he said 80 percent of the population will not have symptoms.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





[YS Learn] Teams and co-workers can work effectively during a pandemic. Here’s how





What are the factors that can ensure that your teammates do their best and are also happy? Dr Raj Raghunathan, Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, explains what managers need to keep in mind.





[YS Learn] The one habit that will ensure sanity and productivity during crisis





In his masterclass, Dr Raj Raghunathan, Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, reveals how self-discipline can help you thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.





Fine dining at home: Here’s how Chef Vikramjit Roy of Hello Panda delivered gourmet cuisine during the lockdown





When Chef Vikramjit Roy was evaluating prospective restaurant spaces in Delhi and NCR to launch Hello Panda, the lockdown brought his plans to a halt. He and his partners decided to launch a delivery-only model instead offering gourmet cuisine to their customers.





How technology would drive Education sector post Coronavirus?





Explore how education technology adoption likely to change the way education sector functions post COVID pandemic.





106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19





Doctors at the RGSSH were amazed to see the recovery of this centenarian patient from COVID-19, even though he was highly vulnerable to the infection.