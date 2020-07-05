Coronavirus updates for July 5

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
5th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India now has the third-worst cases of coronavirus infections, eclipsing Russia's caseload. According to Worldometer, India now has more than 687,000 cases, with more than 19,000 confirmed deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country saw more than 24,000 reported cases according to the Health Ministry — the highest till now.


At least six states have reported their highest increase in daily cases, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and West Bengal. Maharashtra and Delhi reported highest deaths on Saturday. Assam is the latest state to cross the 10,000-case mark. On the brighter side, Himachal Pradesh reported no new cases in the last 24 hours.


Kerala has now banned spitting in public and made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public. After Punjab, now Rajasthan has also cancelled all university examinations in view of the rising number of cases. Along with Karnataka, Tripura has also observed a 24-hour total lockdown and has imposed the Epidemic Act in the state. Meanwhile, Telangana's Director of Health Services reportedly said that the majority of people in the state will get infected, however, he said 80 percent of the population will not have symptoms.


Coronavirus
Also Read

[YS Learn] The one habit that will ensure sanity and productivity during crisis


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


[YS Learn] Teams and co-workers can work effectively during a pandemic. Here’s how


What are the factors that can ensure that your teammates do their best and are also happy? Dr Raj Raghunathan, Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, explains what managers need to keep in mind.


[YS Learn] The one habit that will ensure sanity and productivity during crisis


In his masterclass, Dr Raj Raghunathan, Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, reveals how self-discipline can help you thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.


Fine dining at home: Here’s how Chef Vikramjit Roy of Hello Panda delivered gourmet cuisine during the lockdown


When Chef Vikramjit Roy was evaluating prospective restaurant spaces in Delhi and NCR to launch Hello Panda, the lockdown brought his plans to a halt. He and his partners decided to launch a delivery-only model instead offering gourmet cuisine to their customers.


How technology would drive Education sector post Coronavirus?


Explore how education technology adoption likely to change the way education sector functions post COVID pandemic.


106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19


Doctors at the RGSSH were amazed to see the recovery of this centenarian patient from COVID-19, even though he was highly vulnerable to the infection.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Got an idea for a startup? This Hyderabad-based firm will help you convert it into a prototype

Team YS

This startup is ensuring babies get a good night’s sleep with its smart mattress

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
How this waste management startup pivoted to fight coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM pitches to promote startups to ensure innovation in the agriculture sector

Trisha Medhi

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

Press Trust of India

Productivity, safety, resilience: how Global MIKE Award winner Tata Chemicals harnesses knowledge management

Madanmohan Rao

Passion, platform, promotion: 10 years of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with rapper Raja Kumari to wearing pyjamas to work

Asha Chowdary

Here are 6 smartphones across budgets made by non-Chinese companies

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India