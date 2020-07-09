DPIIT may discuss 'country of origin' tag for online sale with Consumer Affairs Min

Domestic traders' body CAIT has demanded to make it mandatory for ecommerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold on their platforms.

By Press Trust of India
9th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The industry department is likely to discuss with the Consumer Affairs Ministry the matter of mandating ecommerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold through their platforms, sources said.


The issue was discussed in a meeting on Wednesday called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and representatives of ecommerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq, and Grofers.
made in india
Also Read

Vocal for local: 5 lesser-known TikTok alternatives that are 'Made in India'


The sources said the matter involves certain changes related to packaging of the product "the DPIIT would discuss the issue with the Consumer Affairs Ministry".


The department has held two meetings with ecommerce companies to understand their issues and how much time they would take to implement 'country of origin' label on packages sold through their platform.


During the meeting on Wednesday, companies flagged certain issues such as single product manufactured in more than one country; imported goods, and unbranded and unpackaged items.


One of the sources said that the participants have stated that they have no problem in indicating the country of origin of the product or where it was made but highlighted some problems related to implementation need to be resolved.


They have also suggested the department to deliberate the matter with brand owners, sellers and manufacturers.


According to industry sources, the department has suggested a deadline of August 1 to ecommerce companies to start the exercise for new products, and October 1 for old stock.


They added that some work has already begun on the labeling front.


The issue was first discussed in detail on June 24 between officials of the department and representatives of ecommerce companies.


The development comes against the backdrop of calls to boycott Chinese goods following months-long border standoff between India and China in Ladakh.


The government procurement portal GeM has made it mandatory for suppliers/sellers to specify the country of origin while registering new products on the portal.


Mentioning the 'country of origin' would help buyers take an informed decision while purchasing the item.


Domestic traders' body CAIT has demanded making it mandatory for ecommerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold on their platforms.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself? Here is a quick buying guide

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] This entrepreneur from Halol, Gujarat, has developed an innovative face mask to fight COVID-19

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Specsmakers raises Rs 23 crore from Eight Roads Ventures

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
COVID-19's impact on small-town travel startups; Simpl's product ethos
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 9

Kanishk Singh

[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Specsmakers raises Rs 23 crore from Eight Roads Ventures

Vishal Krishna

Over 15M in India use WhatsApp Business app every month

Press Trust of India

Remote working need not affect productivity...Here’s why

Madhurima Agarwal

Paytm Payments Bank introduces video KYC facility

Trisha Medhi

Modi woos global cos with investment-friendly business environment

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom