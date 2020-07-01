Fabindia appoints former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh to its board

Fabindia, which operates a chain of stores selling a range of artisan products, on Wednesday said former IndiGo Airlines president Aditya Ghosh has been appointed as a member to its Board of Directors.





Ghosh will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives, the company said in a statement.





"Fabindia believes the post-Covid period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives, and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important...as we evolve towards a new normal, we are excited to have Aditya on board helping with strategy and growth," the company said.

Aditya Ghosh





Ghosh is a seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience and has had multiple roles including leading IndiGo and also OYO Hotels & Homes.





He is one of the co-founders of The Ashoka University and member circle of sponsors where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect. He is also the member of the Board of Advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership contributing to leadership development.





Aditya is an active supporter of the startup world and has made multiple investments through his investment venture - Homage Ventures. It has a positive bias towards supporting women-led enterprises and diverse management teams.





He has invested in companies such as Blue Tokai, an indigenous coffee roaster; Wholsum Foods, focussing on healthy and affordable food products made from super grains; SpeakIn a first-of-its kind expert platform; Vsync, a brand and digital consultancy; Juggernaut, an aspiring world-class Indian publishing company; Sarva Yoga; Genepath Diagnostics and CreditEnable.





On joining the board of Fabindia, Ghosh said, "I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet."





Fabindia operates 327 stores across 118 cities in India and has 14 international stores selling a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas.