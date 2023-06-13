10 Indian sports startups with innovative solutions disrupting the industry

The Indian startup ecosystem has seen notable successes across multiple industries, and the sports sector is no exception. Over the past few years, several innovative startups from India have broken with traditional approaches and revolutionised the way sport is approached, consumed and experienced.

In this article, we look at the 10 Indian startups that have transformed the sports industry and left an indelible mark with their innovative solutions, technological advances, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Dream11

Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform that has captured the imagination of millions of sports enthusiasts. It allows users to create their own fantasy teams and compete against each other based on players' real-life performances. ﻿Dream11﻿ not only popularised fantasy sports in India but also pioneered the concept and became a household name.

MPL

﻿Mobile Premier League (MPL)﻿ entered the gaming industry by giving mobile gamers a platform to showcase their skills and compete in esports tournaments. With a wide range of games and prizes, MPL has created a huge community of gamers and contributed to the growth of esports in India.

Sportskeeda

﻿Sportskeeda﻿ is a digital sports media platform with comprehensive coverage of various sports including news, analytics, live scores and engaging content. It has transformed sports journalism and fan engagement, giving sports enthusiasts a one-stop shop to stay up-to-date and stay connected with their favourite teams and athletes.

Fitbit

﻿Fitbit﻿ is a global leader in fitness tracking and wearable devices that enable individuals to track their health and fitness goals. With features like step counting, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, Fitbit has digitalised personal fitness and encouraged people to live healthier and more active lives.

Playo

﻿Playo﻿ is a sports networking and booking platform that connects sports enthusiasts and facilitates the booking of sports facilities. It simplifies the process of finding and booking sports venues, planning matches and connecting with like-minded people, making sports more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Khel Now

Khel Now is focused on the development of grassroots sports, aiming to discover and nurture young talent in various sports disciplines. Khel Now has played a key role in shaping the future of sport in India by providing exposure, training and opportunities for aspiring athletes.

Athletto

Athletto is a startup focused on sporting goods. Its platform offers online sporting goods rentals, providing a cost-effective solution for sports enthusiasts who want access to quality equipment without a large investment, promoting inclusion and participation in sports.

Rooter

﻿Rooter﻿ is a sports fan engagement platform that allows fans to connect, interact and connect with each other during live games. With features like live chat, match predictions, and real-time updates, Rooter has enhanced the overall sports experience and created a vibrant community of dedicated fans.

StanceBeam

﻿StanceBeam﻿'s Smart He cricket technology helps improve skills through real-time analysis of a player's batting technique. Using sensors and artificial intelligence, StanceBeam provides insights and feedback to cricketers, transforming the way cricketers train and develop games.

Sporthood

﻿Sporthood﻿ is a grassroots sports development startup focused on providing access to sports facilities, coaching, and organising community-level leagues and tournaments.