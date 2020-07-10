Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

The key acquisition is with Flint, a leading IT orchestration and cloud management platform.

By Vishal Krishna
10th Jul 2020
Freshworks Inc has completed a key acquisition with Flint, a company which helps clients with IT orchestration and cloud management platform. This acquisition will help Freshservice’s IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) capabilities. 


Managed IT Services

Managed Services Provider

Now IT teams can manage hybrid infrastructure, optimise spend and automate employee workflows. Flint co-founders Ankur Gakkhar and Abhishek Pande are leading respective Freshworks’ teams - with Ankur spearheading the automation and cloud management product team and Abhishek heading the platform and technology integration effort.


Freshworks can now leverage intelligent automations to efficiently provision IT resources, rapidly remediate business-critical incidents and automate workloads using out-of-the-box connectors to many of today’s popular service providers including Microsoft, VMware, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Slack, OneLogin and

Okta.


“Like many companies today, we felt the pressure of today’s remote environment as we went from 13 workplaces to 3,000+ home offices in a matter of days,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, CPO at Freshworks. 


“IT automation is vital to help accelerate the transition to a remote workforce and resolve service issues faster,” he said.


“Flint’s orchestration platform and agnostic integrations intelligently automate entire IT and employee workflows and complex IT runbooks like employee onboarding, closed-loop request fulfilments, devops pipeline and cloud workload automations, requests or approvals,” said Abhishek Pande, former CTO of Flint.


The acquisition is Freshworks’ third in the past year, including Natero Inc., which added customer success to Freshworks’ customer engagement portfolio, and AnsweriQ Inc., which bolstered the capabilities of Freddy AI, the company’s artificial intelligence engine.


Freshworks has raised close to $400 million and is the fastest growing SaaS company from India and is based in California. According to Gartner, Saas is a $152 billion industry.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

