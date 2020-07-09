[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Specsmakers raises Rs 23 crore from Eight Roads Ventures

The funds will be used to create an omni-channel presence and focus on building the digital and technological capabilities of the ecommerce startup.

By Vishal Krishna
9th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Specsmakers, an optical chain with 260 stores in South India, has raised Rs 23 crore from Eight Roads Ventures. Although the eye wear sector was impacted because of COVID-19, Specsmakers launched a virtual 3D try-on experience allowing customers to choose from an array of different styles. The company recently launched a new line of protective eyewear called ‘Blue Zero’ glasses which protects the eye by reducing the risk of macular degeneration. 


Eight Roads Ventures first invested in the company in December 2017 as part of their Series A round. Since then, Specsmakers has raised a further $7 million from Eight Roads Ventures. 
Specsmakers

Pratik Shah

Pratik Shah, CEO and Founder of Specsmakers said: “Like most other companies, these last few months have forced us to rethink the way we do things and quickly adapt to the new normal. Launching our online store and thinking of ways to make our customers lives easier and more convenient has helped us stay true to the ethos of the brand - providing consumers with affordable, high quality, trustworthy optical products that is easily accessible.”


The funds will be used to create an omni-channel presence and focus on building the digital and technological capabilities of the ecommerce business. The company plans to focus extensively on the online-to-offline model while adding stores in new geographies. 


Since the launch of the online store, the company has seen orders placed online increase by 300 percent post the lockdown. As the economy reopens, consumers will seek value and price will be a key differentiator. Buying habits will change, with consumers seeking quality but at an affordable price. As an affordable eyewear brand, Specsmakers says it sees demand for their products growing in the coming months.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself? Here is a quick buying guide

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] This entrepreneur from Halol, Gujarat, has developed an innovative face mask to fight COVID-19

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Chai Waale raises Rs 1.75 Cr from angel investors

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
COVID-19's impact on small-town travel startups; Simpl's product ethos
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 9

Kanishk Singh

Over 15M in India use WhatsApp Business app every month

Press Trust of India

Remote working need not affect productivity...Here’s why

Madhurima Agarwal

Paytm Payments Bank introduces video KYC facility

Trisha Medhi

Modi woos global cos with investment-friendly business environment

Press Trust of India

DPIIT may discuss 'country of origin' tag for online sale with Consumer Affairs Min

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom