[Funding alert] Customer intelligence platform Zeotap raises $42M in Series C round

Bengaluru and Germany-based Customer intelligence platform (CIP) Zeotap said it has raised $42 million in Series C round.





Its latest institutional investors include US, Israel, and Germany-based VC firm Neue Capital; German State, European Investment Bank (EIB), and KfW-backed fund Coparion Kathaka; Caroline Rupert’s family office MathCapital and martech-focussed VC firm (affiliated with MediaMath); and TTCER Partners, an investment partnership established by key founding team members and investors in Asurion, which provides technology protection and support services for mobile devices.





After the recent fund raise, Eric Roza, former leader of Datalogix and Oracle Data Cloud, has joined Zeotap’s Board of Directors.





(Image source: Shutterstock)

Commenting on the latest development, Eric Roza said:





“Zeotap is the most important data platform to emerge in years. Unlike legacy data and identity vendors, it offers a robust, integrated CIP in eight of the top 10 global markets. I’m thrilled to join the team, and confident we’ll become a key partner to virtually every multinational marketer over the coming years.”





With the latest funding, Zeotap said it will not only continue to invest in its customer intelligence platform, but will also double down on ID plus, its recently-launched universal marketing identity solution.





Founded in 2014, Zeotap enables brands to connect and transform their first-party data into actionable customer intelligence. The customers use Zeotap to predict behaviours and to invest in more meaningful experiences. It also helps marketers with an integrated suite of solutions for first-party data unification, identity resolution, enrichment, analytics/modeling (including in data clean rooms), and activation to 100 plus partners in the marketing ecosystem.





"Once again, some of the world’s most established investors have placed their trust in us,” said Zeotap founder and CEO Daniel Heer.





“In a tumultuous time for the industry, this will allow us to continue on our mission to deliver solutions to marketers’ most pressing problems."





Projjol Banerjea (CIPT), Founder and CPO at Zeotap, said:





“As custodians of our clients’ most valuable assets, we continue to push the envelope in ensuring their protection.”





Zeotap works with over 70 of the top 100 global brands, including Mercedes Benz, Red Bull, BBVA, Orange Telecom, and Vodafone.