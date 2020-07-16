[Funding alert] magicpin raises $7M from Samsung Venture, existing investors

The company said the funding, which is part of its ongoing Series-D round, will be mainly used for business expansion and to develop new products.

By Trisha Medhi
16th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyperlocal discovery platform magicpin on Wednesday said it has raised $7 million (Rs 52 crore) from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), and saw participation from existing investors Lightspeed and WaterBridge.


The latest funding is part of magicpin’s ongoing Series-D round. According to a statement released by the startup, the funds will be mainly used for business expansion and to develop new products.


The Gurugram-based company also announced the launch of ‘magicStore for Retailers’ to help them set up their online presence, and said it will not charge any commission to the retailers.
Magicpin

Team at Magicpin

Also Read

[Funding alert] Jetty Ventures invests $1M in cloud kitchen startup Yumlane


Founded in 2015 by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan to drive discovery for offline retail, magicpin enables consumers to save on their retail spending across food, fashion, beauty, grocery, and pharmacies, and provides a marketing solution to large/small retailers as well as manufacturing brands.


Speaking about the development, Anshoo Sharma said, "The investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation will be used in our operations across cities, markets, categories, and for developing online products like magicStore."


The company said, in addition to the traditional catalog-based ordering system, magicStore will offer an AI-powered list-based ordering system, which will be similar to how customers order from grocery or pharmacy stores over phone or WhatsApp. The order is then delivered by the retailer’s staff or magicpin enables delivery to the customer through its 3PL delivery partners.


The company also rewards consumers in the form of cashbacks or points for visiting and spending on outlets that are listed on its platform or some of the branded outlets.


The startup claims to have scaled up to $1 billion+ of GMV across 500K unique retailers in India. Other than small retailers, magicpin also drives discovery and business for large retailers like Lifestyle, Westside, Shoppers Stop, Levi’s, Wrangler, Croma, McDonald's, CCD, KFC, FabIndia, Taco Bell, as well as manufacturing brands like P&G, Tata Global, PepsiCo, Diageo, Godrej, and ITC.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Rs 40 lakh to Rs 6 crore, this startup is modernising the way we buy fruits and vegetables

Vishal Krishna

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

Google acquires 7.7 pc stake in Reliance Jio; plans to build low-cost smartphone for India

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Reliance AGM highlights: Google-Jio deal, JioMart, startups, JioTV+, 5G and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Kanye West, others hacked in bitcoin scam

Press Trust of India

Here are the 5 skills hunicorns use to advocate digital transformation

Thiag Loganathan

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

Reliance AGM highlights: Google-Jio deal, JioMart, startups, JioTV+, 5G and more

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] How a documentary inspired this entrepreneur to start a foodtech platform for healthy eating

Apurva P

This Delhi startup is replacing WhatsApp to enable better parent-teacher communication

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom