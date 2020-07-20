[Funding alert] Professional women network leap.club raises additional funds from Titan Capital, others

leap.club had earlier raised its Pre-Seed round of $350,000 in May 2020 and investors like Whiteboard Capital, Amrish Rau, Firstcheque, Artha India Ventures had participated.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Jul 2020
leap.club, a Gurugram-based private professional network for women, on Monday announced it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Titan Capital, the investment office of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal; and Ankita Vashistha, Managing Partner at Saha Fund, an early-stage VC fund. 


Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, Founders, leap.club, in a joint statement said,


"We are happy to welcome Kunal, Rohit, and Ankita to leap.club, and are fortunate to be working with the best investors in India. The capital will help us grow faster and create a wider impact.”


leap.club had earlier raised its Pre-Seed round of $350,000 in May 2020 and investors like Whiteboard Capital, Amrish Rau, Firstcheque, Artha India Ventures had participated.


leap.club

leap.club founders Ragini Das and Anand Sinha

Founded by ex-Zomato executives Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, leap.club offers a paid membership for women that helps them in their professional growth through a host of benefits, including a curated professional network, executive coaching, focus on mental wellness, masterclasses, etc. The memberships were launched in May 2020, and nearly 200 women have already signed up. The company claims to have a waiting list of 5,000 women, and is now launching memberships in Bengaluru on August 1, and in Mumbai on September 1. 


"I am thrilled to be working with the team at leap.club. There is a growing need for a community-led private professional network, and they have fantastic early traction and growth. I hope more women join their mission and accelerate women entrepreneurship, empowerment, and engagement,” added Ankita Vashistha, Managing Partner at Saha Fund in a statement.


This month, Titan Capital also invested $600,000 in a Pre-Series A round in the US and New Delhi-based inspection AI technology startup Inspektlabs. along with Better Capital and a cluster of angel investors. In June, the firm backed debt resolution platform Credgenics, and plant-based nutrition startup, OZiva.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

