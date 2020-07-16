[Funding alert] The Chennai Angels backs edtech startup uFony

uFony Services Pvt Ltd, a Pune-based edtech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from The Chennai Angels and other independent investors for School Diary, a platform that brings education to smartphones.





School Diary is a user-friendly platform that caters to K12 schools, helping them engage students and conduct classes virtually without compromising on privacy.

It is an integrated virtual classroom with online teaching, virtual PTMs, instant academic and non-academic updates, and even an online store where parents can shop for school products. The platform also has an administrator interface to collect online payments, automate accounting, manage transport, track live buses, monitor driver/staff behavior, manage payroll, inventory and accounts, and much more.





“School Diary is being leveraged by schools across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. It is generating interest from a lot of school districts in the USA,” said Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder of uFony Services Pvt Ltd.





“With smartphone penetration on the rise and digital learning to gain acceptance, we expect more and more schools in the USA and other countries to sign up for School Diary. Our recent raise is to enhance our digital presence and enroll business partners to scale up quickly in the international market,” Ashish added.

Running profitably for the last three years, uFony provides SAAS solutions to 1000+ educational institutes including colleges, schools, coaching, pre-schools, and daycares across 10+ countries. Post-COVID-19, uFony aims to bring about a change in traditional teaching methods and make them more compatible for the future.

Chandran Krishnan, CEO of The Chennai Angels stated,





“The traditional education system that schools followed pre-COVID-19 has led to a disruption in studies for students across the globe. Platforms like School Diary have paved the way for education to be advanced, accessible, and most of all fun. Students seem to enjoy the idea of online classes, a trend that might become essential in the near future. We are excited to see the growth of School Diary, which brings school to students’ smartphones.”

Established in November 2007, The Chennai Angels (TCA) is a sector and geography agnostic angel network, which has made 52 investments till date, with a 20 percent exit track record, in enterprise solutions, consumer products, education, healthcare, automotive, gaming and other sectors.