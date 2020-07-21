Indian MSMEs, brands using Amazon GSP cross $2B in cumulative exports

The company, which had started GSP in 2015, allows Indian companies to export to other countries through 15 Amazon websites globally.

By Press Trust of India
21st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce giant Amazon on Monday said Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and brands that are part of its Global Selling Programme (GSP) have crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports.


The company, which had started GSP in 2015, allows Indian companies to export to other countries through 15 Amazon websites globally. The programme had started with a few hundred sellers and now has over 60,000 exporters.
Small businesses
Also Read

Requested Commerce Ministry to allow export of PPE kits: Gadkari


In January this year, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.


Amit Agarwal, senior VP and country head Amazon India, said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the Indian economy and by digitising them, the company is contributing towards boosting exports and job creation that will empower inclusive economic growth of the country.


"The GSP helps take homegrown businesses global and provides an avenue for MSMEs to build global brands. The programme is witnessing momentous growth. It took three years for the programme to hit exports of $1 billion and now it has grown 100 percent to hit the next $1 billion in less than 18 months," he added.


Agarwal said the programme has helped MSMEs sustain their exports business and in turn, supported hundreds of families amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains globally.


"Exports will continue to play a critical role in this revival. GSP is helping local go global. This is more important than ever for our small businesses, and for the nation, as it recovers from unprecedented time. We will continue to empower Indian MSMEs to realise their potential and make exports easy," he said.


Agarwal added that Amazon remains committed to its pledge to digitise 10 million MSMEs, enable one million incremental jobs and drive $10 billion in ecommerce exports by 2020.


Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and MSME minister, said the MSME sector contributes about 30 percent of the growth of the country and about 48 percent of India's exports.


Stating that exports is a key priority for the government, he said the focus is on supporting Indian MSMEs to be more successful in the international markets and increasing their share of exports to 60 percent.


He suggested that products exported through GSP can be classified as micro, small and medium and making separate categories for handloom, handicrafts and agro-MSMEs.


"The product quality (of MSMEs) is very good but they need packaging, good designing," he said adding that this will help in further enhancing popularity of Indian products in international markets.


The minister said products like honey, mushroom and furniture have huge potential.


He added that Amazon — with its global expertise — can help Indian MSMEs with insights on product designing and marketing, making it a win-win for both the e-commerce giant and Indian companies.


Amazon also released its 'Exports Digest 2020' on Monday. It said the number of exporters on Amazon has grown to over 60,000 with sellers joining from metros as well as Tier-II and III cities.


In 2019, several Indian entrepreneurs and businesses including Wow Skincare (Hair and Beauty), California Design Den (Bed Linens), Chandrakala Creations (Indian Fashion), Aheli (Jewelry), SVA Organics (Herbal products) emerged as globally successful brands, underlining the popularity of 'Made in India' products in international markets, it added.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The 4 smart financial decisions SMBs must adopt to rule the new normal

Apoorva Puranik

Time’s right for MSMEs to lean in & lead workplace transformations with remote working: Lenovo

Team YS

Why these ISRO engineers decided to start an EV startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Fashion tech startup StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by Survam Partners

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare; How India can improve its eldercare services
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘An app is as good as its active user base’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

Projects, knowledge, conversations: how to sustain performance and grow capabilities through strategic projects

Madanmohan Rao

[Product Roadmap] The journey Shadowfax took to win Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, and McDonald’s as clients

Sindhu Kashyaap

Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare; How India can improve its eldercare services

Team YS

Founder of SaaS unicorn Druva reveals the one crucial factor behind every successful business

Ramarko Sengupta

Pivot and Persist: This Chandigarh-based hospitality startup ventured into fruits and vegetable business to survive the pandemic

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom