Meet the 10 entrepreneurs redefining success with innovation

India is one of the best countries in the world to start a business, ranking second in the 2023-24 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), according to a report co-authored by the University of Glasgow. India’s score increased from fourth to second among 49 countries, with “making a difference in the world” the most popular motivation among Indian entrepreneurs.

It's clear that success in today’s world is about more than just profits; it’s about creating a lasting impact. These 10 entrepreneurs are focusing on innovation, redefining what it means to lead and inspire. Through bold ideas and forward-thinking strategies, they’ve not only achieved remarkable growth but also transformed their industries.

Anuj Kapuria

Founder and CEO, Novus Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz and The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Anuj Kapuria, a visionary technologist and Carnegie Mellon University researcher, has revolutionised AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicle technology in India. Under his leadership, Novus Hi-Tech has indigenously developed solutions, protecting over two lakh drivers with advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and pioneering India's first mobile robots and autonomous vehicle.

His recent groundbreaking UXOR project, a first-of-its-kind autonomous robot, safely neutralises unexploded ordnance for Indian defence, showcasing India's ability to create cutting-edge technologies. With 100+ patents, contributions to NASA's Mars Rover and the DARPA Grand Challenge, and success with 100+ customers, Kapuria's vision drives innovation. Recognised with the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, he also shapes Al policy through roles with the Indian government and CII.

Archana Purohit

Co-founder, Agency Adda

Incorporated in 2024, Agency Adda is a groundbreaking marketplace for service businesses, co-founded by Archana Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and her sister, Upasana Purohit. The platform simplifies provider-seeker matching, onboarding, payments, and SOPs, addressing key challenges faced by startups and SMEs.

With ex-Zaggle CTO Sivakumar Vondivillu onboard as tech advisor, Agency Adda leverages AI-driven innovations to create a seamless user experience. Its early success is reflected in a vibrant WhatsApp community connecting hundreds of users even before launch. Set to go live in February 2025, Agency Adda aims to revolutionise professional service collaboration for India’s growing SME ecosystem.

Jivitesh Jadwani

Founder and CEO, Storefox AI

Jivitesh Jadwani drives the vision, strategy, and product at Storefox AI, which leverages artificial intelligence to help retail brands remotely monitor extensive store networks and generate actionable insights that can be used to increase per-store revenue potential and enhance efficiency in operations across all stores. Storefox is backed by Antler India, and the audio intelligence solution is available to retailers for early access now.

Alok Sahoo

Founder, Alloroots

Dr Alok Sahoo, a trusted dermatologist with an MD from AIIMS, New Delhi, and over 10 years of expertise, founded Alloroots in 2023 with a passion to help people regain their confidence by tackling hair loss and balding. He created a unique doctor-first ecosystem to tackle hair loss—a concern affecting over 60% of Indians aged 25 and above. Hair loss isn’t just about appearance; it takes a serious toll on mental well-being. People often fall for non-scientific products that worsen their problem. With his team of highly qualified doctors, Sahoo has in a year helped over 1,000 people achieve real, lasting results through personalised, science-backed, and clinically proven treatments.

Sourabh Jain

Founder and CEO, The EleFant

Sourabh Jain, Founder and CEO of The EleFant, is transforming how children play and learn through a unique digital platform that operates as a modern toy library. Present in 18 cities across India, The EleFant offers a membership-based model, providing an extensive collection of toys and books for children aged 0-12, delivered right to parents' doorsteps. Inspired by the concept of traditional libraries, the platform allows families to select items via an easy-to-use app, receive home delivery, and exchange them whenever needed. Jain’s vision for The EleFant ensures convenience and enriching experiences for modern families, redefining playtime and learning nationwide.

Mohit Sureka

Founder and CEO, Global Startups Club

As the Founder and CEO of Global Startups Club, Mohit Sureka has built India's largest and fastest-growing ecosystem for founders and investors. With a presence in over 16 cities across India, the UAE, Singapore, and soon the US, Canada, and the UK, Global Startups Club connects entrepreneurs, investors, and industry collaborators through a range of offline networking meetups. This includes focused startup forums of 45-60 people to the flagship Global Startup Summit, which hosts 400-450 delegates. Sureka’s vision extends beyond networking, as he also leads Mojo Capital, the investment banking and advisory arm of the club, providing fundraising, strategic consulting, founder's coaching and growth support to emerging businesses. Through these initiatives, Sureka is driving a culture of collaboration and innovation in the startup community.

Jeet Wagh

CEO, Kuberans Tech Ventures

Jeet Wagh, CEO of Kuberans Tech Ventures, leads the integration of media, technology, and education with a focus on innovation. A business and marketing expert with entertainment industry experience, he oversees ventures like the upcoming Kuberans Film City and Film Institute in Goa. Launched at IIFA 2024 by industry legends like Ramesh Sippy, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon, this centre of excellence will pioneer filmmaking using virtual production, AR, and AI. Additionally, KTVPL is building a startup ecosystem to empower Tier II and Tier III startups, helping entrepreneurs scale and drive innovation nationwide.

Akshay Jain

Founder and MD, Namo eWaste Management

Akshay Jain is the visionary Founder of Namo eWaste Management Ltd, a leader in India’s e-waste recycling industry. Established in 2014, Namo eWaste was successfully listed on the NSE in 2024 under his leadership. Committed to sustainability, Jain is transforming waste management through cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly practices. He has expanded the company with advanced recycling plants in Faridabad, Nasik, and Palwal increasing capacity. His future plans include developing a world-class e-waste facility in Telangana and a battery recycling plant in Nashik. Jain’s focus on innovation, global partnerships, and community empowerment positions Namo eWaste as an industry leader.

Hariprasad K

CEO, Livelong Wealth

Hariprasad K is a SEBI-registered research analyst and the CEO of Livelong Wealth, a fintech startup based in Kerala. With over nine years of experience in financial markets, he began his career with international proprietary trading firms in the crude oil industry before establishing his own proprietary firm and wealth management desk. Livelong Wealth specialises in risk-defined options strategies, focusing on Bank Nifty and Nifty options, and occasionally engages in long-only equity swings.

In addition to wealth management, Livelong Wealth offers educational programmes, advisory services, and algorithmic trading solutions, aiming to provide comprehensive financial services to clients. Hariprasad's commitment to financial education and disciplined trading strategies has established him as a respected figure in the Indian financial sector.

Mitesh Singh

Managing Director, Construmart Online

Construmart Online, led by entrepreneur Mitesh Singh, is revolutionising India's construction materials market through technology. Offering a wide range of products like TMT steel, ready-mix concrete, finishes, and hardware, Construmart simplifies procurement with its user-friendly digital platform, www.construmart.in, ensuring pan-India delivery and operational efficiency. Committed to quality, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction, the company positions itself as a trusted partner for projects of all sizes. By driving digital transformation in the construction sector, Construmart is setting new benchmarks and shaping the future of material sourcing in India.