[Jobs roundup] If education excites you, try these openings at edtech startup Toppr

Online learning has become the norm as schools and colleges across India remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Edtech startups such as BYJU'S, Vedantu, Toppr, Classplus, and others have received backing from existing and new investors during this time.





Toppr, which recently raised Rs 350 crore in Series D funding, claims to be hosting over one million sessions every day with more than 50,000 educators. The startup’s new school OS has around 55,000 learners.





Alongside the Series D funding round, led by Foundation Holdings with participation from existing investors, including Kaizen Private Equity, Toppr is now hiring across functions.





Zishaan Hyath, CEO and Founder, Toppr

If you wish to work in the edtech space and be part of the fast-growing sector, here are some job openings worth exploring:

Inside Sales

Experience needed: 1+ years





In this role, the candidate is expected to generate revenue for Toppr through structured counselling sessions for prospects and converting them to paid enrolment. The role involves advising students and parents for learning needs through online demos, communicating, and priming leads through channels such as email, WhatsApp, SMS, calls, etc.





The job description also involves taking prospects from the initial contact phase to the qualified phase over the phone, presenting product solutions virtually, and following up with new and existing customers.





For more information, click here.

HR Executive

Experience needed: not specified





The HR executive will need to have a minimum of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent, and have hands-on experience in employee handbook and attendance management. The candidate should also have experience with statutory compliance and possess excellent command over Excel.





While working at Toppr, the HR executive will maintain leave, holiday, and employee records, and conduct performance management, compensation management, and benefit management.





For more information, click here.

Business Development Executive

Experience needed: 1+ years





In this role at Toppr, the candidate is responsible for researching and pursuing new business leads for the growth of the company. The business development executive is expected to work on new business proposals and presentations, which will be a persuasive representation of Toppr's products/services.





The startup lists skills in analysis, communication, negotiation, and creativity as essential to the role. The candidate should also be goal-focused and have strong organisational skills.





For more information, click here.

Education Counsellor

Experience needed: 1+ years





The education counsellor will be Toppr's first point of contact for students and will play a crucial role in guiding them. As an education counsellor, the candidate is expected to understand the needs and requirements of students on call and solve their needs by telling them about appropriate product features.





The role also involves contributing to company revenue by achieving and exceeding the sales target. The ideal candidate for this job should have good communication skills in English and Kannada, proper telephone etiquette, be passionate about sales, and more.





For more information, click here.

Team Manager

Experience needed: 5+ years





As a team manager, the candidate will hire, train, and manage a team of Academic Consultants (ACs), who are responsible for scheduling and conducting meetings with Toppr’s customers. The team manager should provide a vision to team members and drive sales conversions while keeping an eye on their overall career growth and happiness.





The candidate will also conduct team meetings and evaluations along with training sessions to inspire the team and improve its performance. Further, the team manager will hold team members accountable for weekly/ monthly/ quarterly meetings and subscription targets.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)