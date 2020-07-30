[Jobs roundup] Work with Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Vedantu with these openings

Online learning has become an essential part of life in the new normal. With most of the schools and colleges shut, fearing the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, edtech startups are proving to be useful for students to keep up with learning.





One such startup is Bengaluru-based Vedantu. Live and personalised learning platform Vedantu had joined hands with schools in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala, and Hyderabad to provide uninterrupted classes to the students during coronavirus pandemic.





Vedantu’s Founders (L-R): Pulkit Jain, Anand Prakash and Vamsi Krishna

Started in 2014 by three IITian friends — Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash, Vedantu is a LIVE online learning platform that enables personalised learning. It offers individual and group classes in real-time and in a virtual learning environment. At Vedantu teachers interact with students through a two-way interactive whiteboard, which acts as a bridge to share LIVE audio and video feed.





Backed by investors such as Omidyar Network, Accel, Tiger Global Management, and GGV Capital, the edtech startup claims to have 150,000 students study live on its platform each month. It has more than 25 million users every month, from across 1,000+ cities and 40+ countries.





If you wish to join this community and help the startup to make quality education easily accessible to all, then here are some job openings for you.





Account Manager

Experience needed: 5-6 years





The responsibilities of an account manager at Vedantu include designing, updating and managing conversations. They are required to analyse students with the help of all data points including student profile, student requirements, engagement activity, attendance, etc. The candidate is required to coordinate activities of team members to ensure a smooth and efficient operation that reduces the number of cases overlooked. They should also create and implement strategies including calibration on team's deliverables to improve team productivity and customer engagement.





For more information, click here.





Graphic Designer

Experience needed: not specified





As a graphic designer at Vedantu, the candidate is required to study design briefs and determine requirements as well as schedule projects and define budget constraints. They need to conceptualise visuals based on the requirements, prepare rough drafts and present ideas. The candidate will need to work with copywriters and creative director to produce the final design. They will also be responsible for testing graphics across various media and ensure finial graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.





For more information, click here.





Brand Marketing Lead

Experience needed: 8-10 years





The edtech platform is looking for a content marketing leader to help build its Early Learning brand. They will need to identify brand building opportunities and create a robust content marketing roadmap by collaborating with the SEO, paid marketing, content writer, and influencer marketing teams to help build the platform for early learning. The role expects the candidate to ensure that all its content is as per Vedantu super kids brand guidelines, consistent in terms of style, quality and tone of voice, and optimised for search and user experience for all channels (paid and organic), including online, social media, email, mobile, and video.





The person will also be responsible to help build a robust channel specific content strategy that supports online marketing initiatives in terms of improving online channel performance and creating brand awareness by analysing campaign performance/analytics data.





For more information, click here.





Academic Counselor

Experience needed: not specified





This role expects the candidate to possess a sound knowledge and understanding of consumer (students and parents) behaviour. The candidate will have to advice student/parents on their learning needs through structured counselling sessions. They need to fix appointments and conduct home demo sessions on daily basis, including follow-up sessions.





Their responsibilities also include creating the need for smart learning, advising students and parents to buy Vedantu subscription as solution, as well as handle objections and price negotiation to generate sales revenue.





For more information, click here.





Manual Tester

Experience needed: not specified





Vedantu is looking for testers who are fanatic about making product flawless for users by identifying bugs in existing features and take ownership of exhaustive testing of new features. The person will be responsible for perfectly understanding the flows — identifying all possible test case scenarios, do rigorous testing, follow up with respective teams to get the issues resolved, re-test the features, document the data, and be confident enough to release it in production. The candidate is required to have a prior manual testing experience in web and mobile application and should be familiar with test documentation such as test plans, test cases, test matrices, check lists, etc.





For more information, click here.