[Jobs roundup] Help businesses accelerate their sales with these job openings

A company's growth is directly related to its sales, and the sales and marketing efforts of the company depends on the sales manager. A capable sales manager can make a significant difference to the company's sales and profits, which ultimately leads to the company's growth.





Sales managers are responsible for hiring, training, motivating, and directing the sales personnel, who in turn persuade customers to buy. They are also responsible to grow the business by tapping their contacts, identifying new opportunities, and leading and developing a winning team of sales professionals.





If you are someone who is interested to work as a sales manager, here are a few openings for you.





Microsoft

Sales Manager

Experience needed: 6+ years





Microsoft is looking for someone who can lead industry and specialist sales team to accelerate customer digital transformation and drive Microsoft cloud usage, implementing the area sales strategy. The responsibilities of the candidate will include implementing area services sales and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, in partnership with Services and Enterprise Operating Unit (EOU) leadership, ensuring frictionless orchestration and a one Microsoft experience for customers. The candidate is required to also drive intentional selling, aligned to Microsoft services sales and GTM Solutions and industry priorities, to enable customer outcomes and accelerate Microsoft cloud usage.





For more information, click here.

Whatfix

Sales Manager

Experience needed: 5+ years





Whatfix, a SaaS-based digital adoption startup, is looking for a sales manager who can coach, mentor, and motivate a team of account executives on the sales process and quota achievement. They should also consistently monitor the sales activity of the team and track the results as well as conduct weekly forecasting meeting and coaching on strategies to create a pipeline and drive closures. Apart from this, the candidate should establish account relationships with key decision-makers when necessary to drive deals forward.





For more information, click here.

Udaan

LFR Sales Head

Experience needed: 7-12 years





The key responsibilities of the candidate includes developing strategy to onboard, scale, and win strategic large format buyers (retailers). The candidate is required to build and set-up the right processes, SOPs, and KPIs for the sales team serving these big buyers / chains plus set-up, lead and manage a high performing team. The candidate can execute these with the help of the team onboarding, replenishment, and servicing of big buyers / chains. They also need to ensure right sales mix so that profitable accessories and push products are also sold along with the pull products that the buyer will demand.





For more information, click here.

Inshorts

Ad Sales Manager

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The primary objective of an Ad Sales Manager is to drive online media sales with the goal of driving significant revenue and establishing brand position among online advertisers. Responsibilities include identifying, developing, pitching, and executing new sales initiatives, and also manage the existing business. An ideal candidate is expected to be well connected with direct online advertisers, media agencies, and should have the ability to independently implement the sales plan.





For more information, click here.

Zoom

Sales Manager - Small Medium Business

Experience needed: 8+ years





The video communication platform is looking for a candidate who can be responsible for meeting/exceeding revenue targets for the SMB segment, and who can accelerate SMB sales pipeline. They are required to develop a sales strategy for the assigned territories that will identify and target prospective customers. Additionally, the candidate will have to support strategic renewals and growth within existing customer base. The will be required to work strategically with management to deliver forecasts, identify trending opportunities/ challenges, and provide recommended solutions.





For more information, click here.