Karnataka imposes one week lockdown in Bengaluru urban, rural from July 14

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14.





"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, a complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 (Tuesday) 8 pm to 5 am on July 22 (Wednesday)", Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a statement.





During this period, hospital facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available. Already scheduled medical exams will also be held.





Asking people to join hands in controlling COVID-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, he said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to the lockdown."





Yediyurappa lauded the efforts of COVID-19 warriors like Asha workers, doctors, medical staff, police, officials, media and others who are working to control the spread of the virus.





As of July 11 evening, cumulatively 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharged patients, a government bulletin said.





Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections.





A lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and Navi Mumbai municipal areas was extended on Saturday till July 19 due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days, officials said.





The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai, they added.





The Arunachal Pradesh government also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the capital complex for another week till July 20 in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region.





The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region till 5 am on July 20, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters in a virtual press conference.