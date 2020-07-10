Flipkart signs MoU with Govt Of Karnataka to promote local art, craft and handlooms sector

India's homegrown ecommerce platform Flipkart and Department of MSME and Mines, Government of Karnataka, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the state’s arts, crafts, and handloom sectors, by bringing them on to ecommerce and providing market access.





The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable local artisans, weavers and craftsmen of Karnataka to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base.





Commenting on the partnership, Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of MSME and Mines, Government of Karnataka, said, “ The collaboration with Flipkart will be instrumental in driving commercial and social development in the state. This partnership will help in taking the local handicrafts and handlooms businesses of Karnataka to a national consumer base. MSMEs in the state will also benefit from skills of branding, digital marketing, and financial management while showcasing the locally made high-quality products.”

Image Source: Shutterstock





Both the Government of Karnataka and the Flipkart Group will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to Made in India efforts.





The partnership will see renowned Karnataka based brands - Cauvery - Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Priyadarshini Handlooms, part of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation joining the Flipkart Samarth programme.





"These are challenging times, and as a homegrown platform, we believe it is our responsibility to boost local businesses and catalyse ecosystem partnerships to help transform them. Flipkart Samarth will continue helping underserved communities in breaking social and demographic barriers and bringing them into the fold of the formal economy.”, said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.





In less than a year since its launch, Flipkart Samarth has been playing a significant role in building capabilities within the rural and underserved sections of the society, and is today supporting the livelihood of more than 500,000 artisans, weavers and micro enterprises across India.