Flipkart signs MoU with Govt Of Karnataka to promote local art, craft and handlooms sector

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable local artisans, weavers and craftsmen of Karnataka to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base.

By Trisha Medhi
10th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's homegrown ecommerce platform Flipkart and Department of MSME and Mines, Government of Karnataka, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the state’s arts, crafts, and handloom sectors, by bringing them on to ecommerce and providing market access.


The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable local artisans, weavers and craftsmen of Karnataka to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base.


Commenting on the partnership, Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of MSME and Mines, Government of Karnataka, said, The collaboration with Flipkart will be instrumental in driving commercial and social development in the state. This partnership will help in taking the local handicrafts and handlooms businesses of Karnataka to a national consumer base. MSMEs in the state will also benefit from skills of branding, digital marketing, and financial management while showcasing the locally made high-quality products.
flipkart

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Flipkart forays into social commerce through its independent value platform 2GUD


Both the Government of Karnataka and the Flipkart Group will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to Made in India efforts.


The partnership will see renowned Karnataka based brands - Cauvery - Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Priyadarshini Handlooms, part of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation joining the Flipkart Samarth programme.


"These are challenging times, and as a homegrown platform, we believe it is our responsibility to boost local businesses and catalyse ecosystem partnerships to help transform them. Flipkart Samarth will continue helping underserved communities in breaking social and demographic barriers and bringing them into the fold of the formal economy.”, said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.


In less than a year since its launch, Flipkart Samarth has been playing a significant role in building capabilities within the rural and underserved sections of the society, and is today supporting the livelihood of more than 500,000 artisans, weavers and micro enterprises across India.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Looking to buy a new laptop for yourself? Here is a quick buying guide

Team YS

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

From interesting to impactful: CII Global Knowledge Summit panel shares tips on effective storytelling

Madanmohan Rao

Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 10

Kanishk Singh

Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

Vishal Krishna

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups touch $106 million

Thimmaya Poojary

Zomato’s burn to be under $1M, revenue close to 60 pc of pre-COVID-19 peaks

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Amitabh Kant and KP Krishnan to Srinivasan Srini and Geeta Goel, these esteemed speakers will enlighten MSMEs on the way forward

Apoorva Puranik

India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom