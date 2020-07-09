Learn what it will take for MSMEs to seize emerging opportunities at this convention

On June 15, 2020, at the MSME Transformation “Dynamic India” Convening,’ leaders across government, private, corporate, social enterprises, and entrepreneurs will come together to deliberate, discuss and chart a pragmatic and specific action plan to enable the MSME sector survive and thrive in the face of the pandemic and also sustain beyond it. The event is being organised by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) National Task Force for MSME, supported by Facebook and powered by YourStory.

GAME is an alliance of organisations committed to creating an entrepreneurial movement in India. This day-long event is an effort by GAME to further the creation of a nurturing environment to enable the MSME ecosystem to work together for mutual benefit.





Earlier in June, GAME had released ‘The Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth’ report which put together the experts’ recommendations for MSMEs to survive, revive, thrive and sustain requires the coming together of government, industry and civic bodies. And, through convening, GAME aims to further encourage discussion, dialogue and collaboration to facilitate implementation and create positive impact.

Here are five reasons why you should block your calendar for this MSME-focused event

An exclusive insight into the report ‘Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth’ by the MSME Transformation Task Force

The GAME MSME Transformation Task Force, constituted by Ravi Venkatesan, Founder, GAME and Dr. K. P. Krishnan Chair, GAME National Taskforce and Former Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship , Government of India put together the report Titled ‘Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth’. At the convening, experts will further discuss these recommendations and highlight why they must be operationalised for the sector to revive, survive, thrive, and sustain growth.





A unique opportunity for MSME stakeholders to witness the convergence of key figures from the government, industry leaders, and mentors on a single platform.

Today, a number of challenges that MSMEs face is primarily due to a lack of convergence in the ecosystem. And, understandably so, considering there are over 6.3 crore enterprises, hundreds of industry bodies, and numerous government departments working in the sector. A lack of convergence means that often the on-ground reality, the challenges and opportunities are seen with a myopic view. It is here that convergence can make a difference. The Convening provides a platform to proactively forge collaboration in the ecosystem, catalyse and strengthen the sustainability of MSMEs. This, in the long run, will play a key role in ensuring the expectations of the MSMEs and the ecosystem, the prerogatives of the governments and align other key stakeholders.





A chance for MSMEs and its stakeholders to receive much-required guidance to get on the path to recovery and growth.

The convening will help MSMEs connect with each other, get hands-on exposure and knowledge and possible solutions that can address challenges. The Convening will showcase how certain policy changes can strengthen the MSME sector Get unique perspectives from leaders like Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Ravi Venkatesan; Dr. K.P. Krishnan; Anjuly Chib Duggal, Former Secretary, Dept of Financial Services, Gov of India; Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, TeamLease Services; Ramesh Mangaleswaran, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Srinivasan Srini, CFO and Executive Director Bosch India; Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital; Geeta Goel, Country Director, India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Mekin Maheshwari, Co-Founder, GAME and Founder, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Dan Isenberg, CEO, Entrepreneurship Policy Advisors and many more.





A roadmap to sustain MSMEs in the long term and secure the future of the sector

From discussions on strategies to ensure access to liquidity to keep businesses alive to strategies on ease of doing business, and the steps to foster a dynamic entrepreneurship culture in the country, the day-long event is sure to bring out a holistic approach to aid the growth and development of a new wave MSME, especially in emerging areas in the India economy.





Get all your queries, doubts, interpretations of the report and more answered

From questions on how the Rs 200 cr fund for technology upgradation announced in the recent Union budget can provide impetus to the development of MSMEs or the ways to capitalise on the vast potential for MSMEs to grow through exports, you can get all your them all answered by subject matter experts and leaders.





Leaders from a cross-section of sectors will help you better understand aspects related to but not limited to manufacturing, investments, ease of doing business, export competitiveness, legal and regulatory architecture, labour law reforms and entrepreneurship as growth enablers.





