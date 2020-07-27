MyGov completes 6 years, PM Modi calls it a forum celebrating participatory governance

MyGov platform, aimed at empowering people to connect with the government, marked six years on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it has emerged as a noteworthy forum that "celebrates participative governance".





MyGov platform is a unique, path-breaking initiative in participatory governance involving the common citizen at large.





The first-of-its-kind platform was launched on July 26, 2014, by Prime Minister Modi.





The idea of MyGov brings the government closer to the common people by the use of online platform creating an interface for a healthy exchange of ideas and views involving the common citizen and experts with the ultimate goal to contribute to the social and economic transformation of India.





"Today, as we mark #6YearsofMyGov, I appreciate all those across India who have enriched @mygovindia by their active participation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.





Today, as we mark #6YearsofMyGov, I appreciate all those across India who have enriched @mygovindia by their active participation.



MyGov has emerged as a noteworthy forum that celebrates participative governance.



Do keep contributing! https://t.co/Ef3Ai8LLra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

In its short span of existence, MyGov platform has been more than successful in keeping the citizens engaged on important policy issues and governance, be it Clean Ganga, Girl Child Education, Skill Development, and Healthy India to name a few, the MyGov portal says.





There is no doubt that this platform has made inroads in diminishing the gap which has traditionally existed between the citizen and the government, it says.





MyGov platform has become a key part of the policy and decision making process of the country.





There are 1,22,79,631 registered members of MyGov platform till now, according to its portal.





Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government's citizen engagement platform MyGov should work to become a platform for national talent integration.





The minister said that the MyGov platform should also set up a dedicated team to get feedback from people on ground and create a full impression of extraordinary suggestions that come from the public.





"I expect MyGov to become a platform for national talent integration. We should start discussion around integration from a talent point of view," Prasad said while speaking on the sixth anniversary of MyGov.





The Minister said that discussion of Madhubani painters creating masks, bamboo products made in North East, experiments and innovation taking place in Tamil Nadu and Kerala should be discussed across the country.





The Minister asked MyGov to explore collaboration with the government's citizen service delivery arm CSC for collecting the feedback from the public.





"A proper dedicated team must sit to analyse, audit and value add to the extraordinary suggestion which comes from the people," Prasad said.





Communications and IT Minister for state Sanjay Dhotrey said that there are 1.22 crore users on MyGov and people have submitted over 7 lakh suggestions on the platform till date.





Electronics and IT secretary Ajay Sawhney asked MyGov to expand its outreach in regional languages to reach every person in the country.





MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said the platform has launched state instances in 12 States, and other states are in the process of being boarded.