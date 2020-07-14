NoBroker to hire 300 employees, to scale up "NoBrokerHood" platform

At a time when COVID-19 has impacted industries and many businesses have had to resort to salary cuts and layoffs, Bengaluru-based NoBroker.com is continuing the expansion of its business. It plans to hire 300 individuals in business and technology functions.





Over the last three months, their product NoBroker ‘Hood’, which is a cloud and mobile-first ERP solution, has reached 4,500 societies across India. With the 8x growth in the Hood business, combined with a 100 percent growth in its Movers business, NoBroker believes it is the best time to hire.





Founders of NoBroker.com





"Over the last five years, we were defensive. But, with the fundraise and the lockdown lifted in June, we see demand coming back again. So we are recruiting at all levels to manage our product lines. There has been a hundred percent growth in May and June," says Amit Agarwal, Co-founder of NoBroker.com.

NoBroker will hire 130 people in their customer service, and more than 100 people in the Hood business. The rest will be in technology. The company currently has 1,500 employees.





"We are also going to look for senior people who want to take P&L responsibility," says Amit.





On the technology side, the company is looking for data scientists, engineers, and robotic process automation experts. It is looking for people with skills in open source Java, React, Elastic, Kafka, and Metabase.





"We are treating each of our four verticals, which include Pay, Movers, Hood and Services, as startups. We are creating our own data lake, and hence we need a good combination of data scientists and engineers," says Akhil Gupta, Co-founder, NoBroker.

The company has so far raised $151 million from Bee Next, Tiger Global, and General Atlantic among other investors.