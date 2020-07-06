Nykaa prepares for the 'new normal', launches home and travel essentials

Online beauty-turned omni-channel lifestyle retailer Nykaa announced on Monday, July 6, that it's in-house brand Nykaa Beauty has now forayed into home and travel care essentials.





Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said in a release:





"Nykaa was able to meet demands for essential products through the critical time of the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. In the last few months we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials including handwashes, hand sanitisers, masks, PPE suits, and thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials.”

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa with Nihir Parikh, Chief Business Officer (2nd row, 3rd from L-R)





In order to meet the need for hygiene essentials, Nykaa's in-house brand has launched Veggie Safe — a fruit and vegetable cleaner — which is available at Rs 149 for a 200 ml bottle. Travel Safe and Home Safe disinfectant sprays are priced at Rs 199 for a 200 ml spray bottle each. These products will be available in Nykaa's website and its 70 stores across the country.





Reena Chhabra, CEO of Nykaa Brands said, "We are witnessing a definitive shift in consumer habits with a consistent pattern of being increasingly focused on personal and domestic hygiene, and safety...This business direction is our way of meeting the shift in consumer demand and ensuring we offer a high-quality set of products to adapt to the new normal at accessible price points...Nykaa Beauty will continue to launch disruptive and innovative beauty and skincare products as well."





Founded in 2012 by Falguni, former MD at Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nykaa has been instrumental in shaping the beauty and lifestyle industry in India. The company follows an inventory-led model and has recently raised Rs 100 crore from Steadview Capital, getting closer to entering the 'unicorn' club. The company boasts of over 1.5 million orders every month, with five million-plus monthly active users.





Nykaa Beauty is a part of House of Nykaa and it offers over 128 products featuring 977 SKUs under its cosmetics and naturals verticals. Nykaa Beauty's offerings includes Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals, and Nykaa Skin Secrets.