Ride-hailing startup Ola has entered into a strategic partnership with payment platform PhonePe. With this integration, Ola users can now enjoy a seamless and superlative payment experience on the Ola app.





The partnership also complements Ola’s recent safety initiative, Ride Safe India, which encourages its customers to opt for digital payment channels to minimise risk and ensure a zero-contact mobility experience.





Anand Subramanian, Ola spokesperson, said,





“As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure superlative and safe mobility experiences.”





This move echoes Ola’s commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable, and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe’s goal of making payments easy, secure, and accessible to all. This feature is currently rolled out on Android and will soon be available on iOS.





Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe, added,





“Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem.”





As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.





Earlier in June, Ola had rolled out a new in-app ‘tipping’ functionality for customers to express their gratitude and independently reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe and high-quality ride experience. The feature had been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.





Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers’ account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)