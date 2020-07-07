Ola partners with PhonePe to enhance digital payments experience

The partnership also complements Ola’s recent safety initiative, Ride Safe India, which encourages customers to opt for digital payment channels to minimise risk and ensure a zero-contact mobility experience.

By Trisha Medhi
7th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride-hailing startup Ola has entered into a strategic partnership with payment platform PhonePe. With this integration, Ola users can now enjoy a seamless and superlative payment experience on the Ola app.


The partnership also complements Ola’s recent safety initiative, Ride Safe India, which encourages its customers to opt for digital payment channels to minimise risk and ensure a zero-contact mobility experience.


Anand Subramanian, Ola spokesperson, said,


“As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure superlative and safe mobility experiences.”
Ola,PhonePe
Also Read

Ola enables in-app ‘tipping’ for driver-partners globally


This move echoes Ola’s commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable, and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe’s goal of making payments easy, secure, and accessible to all.  This feature is currently rolled out on Android and will soon be available on iOS.


Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe, added,


“Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem.”


As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.


Earlier in June, Ola had rolled out a new in-app ‘tipping’ functionality for customers to express their gratitude and independently reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe and high-quality ride experience. The feature had been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.


Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers’ account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Chai Waale raises Rs 1.75 Cr from angel investors

Sujata Sangwan

[Startup Bharat] How fintech startup Finology grew from a YouTube channel to Rs 2.2 Cr annual revenue

Debolina Biswas

This wealth-tech startup helps Indians invest in Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other US stocks

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Meet Ratan Tata's 27-year-old assistant who launched a startup course for aspiring entrepreneurs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 7

Kanishk Singh

JioMeet unveils additional security features to prevent hacking

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Chennai-based startup Chai Waale raises Rs 1.75 Cr from angel investors

Sujata Sangwan

Global aviation: Challenges, opportunities, and the roadmap to recovery

Shweta Vashishth

[Funding alert] PiggyRide raises Rs 14 Cr in pre-Series A from JAFCO Asia and Artha Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

COVID-19: Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 09 2020

StartuptoScaleup

Airmeet
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom