[Podcast] Sudheer Koneru and Anand Jain on what it takes to scale a SaaS startup
In this episode of #InsightsPodcast series, Sudheer Koneru from Zenoti and Anand Jain from CleverTrap give a glimpse into their respective startup journeys.
In this episode of the INSIGHTS podcast, Sudheer Koneru from Zenoti (vertical SaaS solution for the Beauty & Wellness industry operating in the US, the UK, and Australia among other markets), and Anand Jain from CleverTap (customer engagement platform that enables consumer brands to improve their retention and conversion rates) dive deep into their SaaS journeys and tell what it takes to scale a SaaS startup.
Anand and Sudheer give a glimpse into their respective startup journeys — skillsets they brought from their previous experiences, new challenges that they were not prepared for, and milestones that marked their journey.
The podcast covers all the different phases of their journeys: from identifying the problem, to going after and building the MVP, to scaling the product, figuring out monetisation, and solving for Sales GTM and funding.
To learn more about what it takes to build scalable global SaaS companies out of India, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Notes
04:24 — Early days of the startup journey
11:22 — Picking the right mountain and validating it (Vertical vs Horizontal SaaS)
20:40 — Finding the first set of customers
29:55 — Business model and monetising
34:55 — Funding the early phase: bootstrapping vs fundraising
39:20 — Scaling up phase, expanding geographies
48:30 — Advise for early-stage SaaS founders
50:30 — Rapid Fire Round
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
