[Podcast] Alexandre Lazarow on looking beyond Silicon Valley for global innovation
In this episode of #InsightsPodcast series, Alexandre Lazarow, VC at Cathay Innovation, talks about how entrepreneurs from the frontier markets differ in startup best practices from those in Silicon Valley.
- +0
- +0
In this episode, Alexandre Lazarow, VC at Cathay Innovation, and author of ‘Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley’, talks about the key aspects of the global entrepreneurial landscape and innovating at the frontier.
Alex throws light on how the entrepreneurs from frontier markets are reinventing startup best practices and offering a brand new playbook for innovation that looks different from that of startups in Silicon Valley.
The podcast centers around the shift of innovation from the silicon valley to the global playground. Alex tells the incredible stories of entrepreneurs in emerging markets who have maneuvered challenging environments to build resilient sustainable businesses that create large social impact.
Notes
02:31 — Genesis of ‘Out-Innovate’, the book
04:44 — Future is at the frontier: Innovation increasingly coming from emerging markets
08:49 — Social impact of creators
16:59 — The camel approach: Building sustainability from Day 1
20:50 — Going global from the get-go
23:55 — Frontier innovators = Ecosystem builders
To hear more from Alex on global innovation trends, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Anand Daniel is a seed/early stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
(Edited by Kanishk Singh)
(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0