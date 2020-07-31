This Raksha Bandhan, nurture the sibling bond with these healthy gift options

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, check out these eco-friendly and sustainable gifting options for your siblings and cherish it through the year.

By Trisha Medhi
31st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters. Each year, according to the tradition, a sister ties a colourful thread or ‘Rakhi’ on the brother’s wrist, making him promise that he will always protect her. The end of this event is marked by siblings exchanging sweets and gifts with each other. 


However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these celebrations will be restricted to the virtual medium, taking place over Zoom calls or on other social media platforms. 
Raksha Bandhan

Image Source: ShutterStock

Also Read

This Raksha Bandhan, these 5 portals will help you make your sibling feel special and loved


Moreover, people have resorted to more organic and sustainable products amidst the pandemic, to better their immune system. 


This Raksha Bandhan, YourStory list a few such brands that are providing healthy gift options and delivering them at your doorstep.

Upakarma Ayurveda

Precious occasions call for precious gifts. Upakarma Ayurveda is offering a healthy gifting package for siblings which includes Badam Rogan oil, Kesar, and Flax seeds, to help keep up with the current situation.

 

Regular intake of Kesar helps improve immunity as it is rich in carotenoids. It has an appropriate percentage of Vitamin C, thus protecting an individual from various ailments. While Badam Rogan can be used to nourish body and hair, the brand says.

 

Upakarma Ayurveda

Upakarma Ayurveda

Also Read

This Delhi-based Ayurvedic brand sells over 50k units a month; expanded to the US in 4 years


It also provides doorstep delivery based on the orders it gets on its website. These products are also available on major ecommerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykka.

OZiva

Launched in 2016, OZiva claims to be a pioneer in clean, plant-based nutrition in India. It has come up with a campaign called, #OZivaTohfaHealthKa, ahead of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. It has also introduced OZiva e-vouchers for the occasion. 


Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva says,” We have seen the trend of gifting healthier products picked up in the last two-three years. Last year, on Raksha Bandhan, we had gift boxes. This year, we launched OZiva e-gift vouchers. As the awareness to adopt a healthier and better lifestyle is higher this year, we sold more than 5,000 OZiva gift vouchers in the first 24 hrs of the launch on our website.”
OZiva Gift Voucher

OZiva Gift Voucher

Also Read

MSME Week: Ayurveda brands get a boost in the time of coronavirus


The brand offers a variety of products for daily fitness and lifestyle, as well as Nutra-cosmetics for hair and skincare, for all age groups. OZiva’s products are available online on its website and other ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart

Gaia 

This Raksha Bandhan, health and wellness brand Gaia is offering an immunity pack that consists of Amla, Curcumin, and Spirulina capsules — supplements rich with important nutrients that may otherwise not be fulfilled in a regular diet. These help in maintaining optimum health and strengthening one’s immunity.


Gaia partnered with food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato in April 2020 to provide healthy food and nutritional supplements even during the nationwide lockdown.
Gaia Immunity Pack

Gaia Immunity Pack

Also Read

No ‘aaya’, no GAIA, Dolly Kumar is here to stay


The brand has been delivering its range of nutritional supplements and health food pan-India since March 23, 2020, with its 48-hour doorstep delivery programme. With Swiggy and Zomato as partners, it can now deliver the same within two hours.

Fruit Box & Co.

What is better than gifting fresh fruits to your loved ones?


Fruit Box & Co.

Fruit Box & Co.

Also Read

Love for nature led this woman entrepreneur to quit her job and start an organic bath and body line


Fruit Box & Co. is offering gift hampers of nutritious fruits, carefully designed keeping in mind the significance of the occasion. These hampers, which can be customisable according to the client's preferences and requirements, range between Rs 1149 and Rs 8000.

Evocus H20

AV Organics offers a premium, revolutionary, new-age, alkaline bottled water, Evocus H2O, which gets its unique black colour from 70+ minerals. 

 

Evocus H2O is manufactured in a fully-automated, sterile, and a state-of-the-art plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. It helps in boosting immunity, detoxification, sustained hydration, and reduces acidity and heightened alertness, all through the day, day after day. 

 

Evocus H20

Evocus H20

The brand also accepts customised orders via Whatsapp for easier customer interaction and purchase, and have received many queries since its launch. It is available on ecommerce websites like Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

[Techie Tuesday] Abhinav Lal on how a love for coding, passion for redefining healthcare led to Practo

Sindhu Kashyaap

Indian edtech startup ecosystem bullish on the new National Education Policy

Rashi Varshney

Appetite for cloud kitchens grows as COVID-19 eats into restaurant business

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

Amid pandemic, Amazon, Apple, Facebook report mixed earnings

Press Trust of India

From cashflow tips to online expo: how TiE Chennai helped entrepreneurs persevere through the lockdown

Madanmohan Rao

Money will find its way into Indian startups, despite the pandemic: Avendus Wealth Management CEO

Vishal Krishna

Everything we are doing to murder the virus is also murdering the economy, says Manish Sabharwal

Shreya Ganguly

What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform