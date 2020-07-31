This Raksha Bandhan, nurture the sibling bond with these healthy gift options

The Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters. Each year, according to the tradition, a sister ties a colourful thread or ‘Rakhi’ on the brother’s wrist, making him promise that he will always protect her. The end of this event is marked by siblings exchanging sweets and gifts with each other.





However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these celebrations will be restricted to the virtual medium, taking place over Zoom calls or on other social media platforms.

Moreover, people have resorted to more organic and sustainable products amidst the pandemic, to better their immune system.





This Raksha Bandhan, YourStory list a few such brands that are providing healthy gift options and delivering them at your doorstep.

Upakarma Ayurveda

Precious occasions call for precious gifts. Upakarma Ayurveda is offering a healthy gifting package for siblings which includes Badam Rogan oil, Kesar, and Flax seeds, to help keep up with the current situation.

Regular intake of Kesar helps improve immunity as it is rich in carotenoids. It has an appropriate percentage of Vitamin C, thus protecting an individual from various ailments. While Badam Rogan can be used to nourish body and hair, the brand says.

Upakarma Ayurveda





It also provides doorstep delivery based on the orders it gets on its website. These products are also available on major ecommerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykka.

OZiva

Launched in 2016, OZiva claims to be a pioneer in clean, plant-based nutrition in India. It has come up with a campaign called, #OZivaTohfaHealthKa, ahead of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. It has also introduced OZiva e-vouchers for the occasion.





Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva says,” We have seen the trend of gifting healthier products picked up in the last two-three years. Last year, on Raksha Bandhan, we had gift boxes. This year, we launched OZiva e-gift vouchers. As the awareness to adopt a healthier and better lifestyle is higher this year, we sold more than 5,000 OZiva gift vouchers in the first 24 hrs of the launch on our website.”

OZiva Gift Voucher





The brand offers a variety of products for daily fitness and lifestyle, as well as Nutra-cosmetics for hair and skincare, for all age groups. OZiva’s products are available online on its website and other ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Gaia

This Raksha Bandhan, health and wellness brand Gaia is offering an immunity pack that consists of Amla, Curcumin, and Spirulina capsules — supplements rich with important nutrients that may otherwise not be fulfilled in a regular diet. These help in maintaining optimum health and strengthening one’s immunity.





Gaia partnered with food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato in April 2020 to provide healthy food and nutritional supplements even during the nationwide lockdown.

Gaia Immunity Pack





The brand has been delivering its range of nutritional supplements and health food pan-India since March 23, 2020, with its 48-hour doorstep delivery programme. With Swiggy and Zomato as partners, it can now deliver the same within two hours.

Fruit Box & Co.

What is better than gifting fresh fruits to your loved ones?





Fruit Box & Co.





Fruit Box & Co. is offering gift hampers of nutritious fruits, carefully designed keeping in mind the significance of the occasion. These hampers, which can be customisable according to the client's preferences and requirements, range between Rs 1149 and Rs 8000.

Evocus H20

AV Organics offers a premium, revolutionary, new-age, alkaline bottled water, Evocus H2O, which gets its unique black colour from 70+ minerals.

Evocus H2O is manufactured in a fully-automated, sterile, and a state-of-the-art plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. It helps in boosting immunity, detoxification, sustained hydration, and reduces acidity and heightened alertness, all through the day, day after day.

Evocus H20

The brand also accepts customised orders via Whatsapp for easier customer interaction and purchase, and have received many queries since its launch. It is available on ecommerce websites like Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal.