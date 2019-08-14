A
Startup

This Raksha Bandhan, these 5 portals will help you make your sibling feel special and loved

Raksha Bandhan is here, and it’s time for some sibling revelry. Give your sister or brother a gift they’ll cherish through the year by picking from one of these five special gifting options.

Sujata Sangwan
14th Aug 2019
Siblings may bicker round the year, but Raksha Bandhan is one day when they bury their differences and cherish the “tie that binds”. And after the Rakhi is tied, sweets are eaten, jokes are shared, and new memories made, it’s time for the annual gift exchange. 


This Raksha Bandhan, we suggest you put in a little more thought into your gift and give your sibling something that is memorable and meaningful. 


GOQii Run GPS


Is your sibling a fitness freak? Even if the answer is no, the GOQii RunGPS is sure to provide ample motivation to stay fit. GOQii RunGPS can track steps, distance, pace, calories burned, heart rate, and fitness activities. The device also tracks activities and sleep, and comes with an integrated USB charger that can easily be connected to any power bank, adapter, or laptop. It can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to the GOQii iOS and Android app. 


GOQii Run GPS
The device also comes with the GOQii family care plan that offers a personal coach and personalised doctor consultation for a subscription period of three months for one selected member. 


Other services that GOQii RunGPS provides access to are: GOQii Play, a premium video channel for all health and fitness-related content; GOQii Health store, a one-stop solution for all organic healthy food and food products; and GOQii Arena, a platform that helps connect with like-minded health individuals.

 

You can get the GOQii RunGPS for Rs 2,499 on Amazon, and put your sibling on track to lead a healthier lifestyle.

 

The Body Shop Raksha Bandhan Gift Hampers


This Raksha Bandhan, UK beauty brand The Body Shop offers a range of gifting options that for ultimate pampering. What’s more? It enjoys a guilt-free, efficacious, and ethical experience. 


The Body Shop

The brand offers beautifully curated gift hampers with collections such as British Rose, Almond Milk and Honey, Strawberry, Shea Butter, Cactus Blossom, Moringa, and Argan, just to name a few. You can also customise a hamper to make your sibling extra-happy. Available at all The Body Shop stores and on its website.

 

Special finds for sisters from PostFold

 

In case, your sister hasn’t hinted at what she wants, make this festival extra-special for her by gifting outfits from PostFold. They are sure to make her feel cherished throughout the year.


PostFold
Top picks for working women include The Powder Blue Day Shirt and The Tie-Up Slate Dress. The Easy Day Olive Dress and The Cross Check Dress are the perfect options for monsoon days, and ideal for casual outings with friends. 

 

Help your sister upgrade her 9-to-5 look to a new level with the Lemon Dobby Blouse or give lounging a new meaning with The Breezy Mauvewood Classic Blouse. Prices range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 2,599 on PostFold’s website.

 

Bellebox from Vanity Wagon 

 

Vanity Wagon has on offer a range of indulgent options with the exclusive Rakhi gift Bellebox. Choose the best for your brother or sister with curated gift hampers that comprise luxurious, all-natural skincare products. 


Bellebox

Bellebox is a monthly subscription that you can gift your sibling - for one, three, or six months. Every box includes five products (and a free gift every month) such as the Auli Lifestyle Facial Massage Cream, Organic Harvest Shower Gel, Greenberry Organic Castor Oil, Mamaearth Ubtan Facewash, and Bath Candy Co Lavender Hydrosol. 

 

With Bellebox, Vanity Wagon promises that “toxin-free, worthwhile and performance-driven” products. Pricing starts at Rs 699 and orders can be placed on the company’s website. 

 

The Gifting Carnival by Woohoo

 

Woohoo, a digital gift card platform owned by Qwikcilver Solutions, has launched ‘The Gifting Carnival’ from August 8-18. Woohoo users can avail different offers and can take part in the interesting ‘Partners in Crime’ contest, which lets you can choose the best gift for your trusted “partner in crime”.


Woohoo
Participants must reveal the craziest or naughtiest thing they and their siblings have done and gotten away with. They need to tell their story, tag their siblings, and share this contest on Woohoo’s social media page. Winners will get gift cards from Woohoo. 

 

Woohoo offers gift cards across segments like fashion, apparel, travel, movies, and experiential gifting (think bungee jumping).  It is possible to personalise your gift card with Raksha Bandhan templates, images, and audio messages, and share it with your siblings whether in India or abroad.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


