Ratan Tata on the potential of India's youth; Randeep Hooda's message for World Conservation Day

Ratan Tata talks about the potential of India’s youth in powering progress, and the underplayed role of fairness, empathy, and ethics in growth.

By Team YS
26th Jul 2020
Ratan Tata on the potential of India's youth

ratan tata leadership talk

Ratan Tata talks about the potential of India’s youth in powering progress, and the underplayed role of fairness, empathy, and ethics in growth.


Randeep Hooda's message for World Conservation Day

Randeep Hooda


Randeep Hooda, actor and UN Environment’s Ambassador for Aquatic Migratory Species, talks about the importance of conservation and sustainability in today’s time.


Inside India's sexual wellness industry

India's Sexual Wellness Industry


Raj Armani, Co-Founder, IMBesharam, talks about the future of India's sexual wellness industry and its evolution over time.


A Holocaust survival story with a happy ending

Eva Erben


For over 40 years, Eva Erben refused to tell her story. But today, with the rise of anti-semitism and Holocaust denial, she shares her story to help fight for human rights.


Zashed helps apparel exporters start their own labels

Zashed

Mithun Bhardwaj


Zashed Fashiontech is an online brand architect that is helping apparel exporters start their own companies and ‘stand out in today’s omnichannel environment’.


Dailyhunt co-founders chart the startup's journey

Matrix Moments: Dailyhunt


Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi discuss the journey of DailyHunt with Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India.

 

India's EV market likely to be Rs 50,000 Cr opportunity

Electric Vehicles Getting Charged

Shutterstock


The report by Avendus Capital also said the TCO in case of low- and medium-speed electric two-wheelers is already lower than internal combustion engine vehicles.


