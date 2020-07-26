Ratan Tata on the potential of India's youth; Randeep Hooda's message for World Conservation Day
Ratan Tata talks about the potential of India’s youth in powering progress, and the underplayed role of fairness, empathy, and ethics in growth.
- +0
- +0
Ratan Tata on the potential of India's youth
Ratan Tata talks about the potential of India’s youth in powering progress, and the underplayed role of fairness, empathy, and ethics in growth.
Randeep Hooda's message for World Conservation Day
Randeep Hooda, actor and UN Environment’s Ambassador for Aquatic Migratory Species, talks about the importance of conservation and sustainability in today’s time.
Inside India's sexual wellness industry
Raj Armani, Co-Founder, IMBesharam, talks about the future of India's sexual wellness industry and its evolution over time.
A Holocaust survival story with a happy ending
For over 40 years, Eva Erben refused to tell her story. But today, with the rise of anti-semitism and Holocaust denial, she shares her story to help fight for human rights.
Zashed helps apparel exporters start their own labels
Zashed Fashiontech is an online brand architect that is helping apparel exporters start their own companies and ‘stand out in today’s omnichannel environment’.
Dailyhunt co-founders chart the startup's journey
Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi discuss the journey of DailyHunt with Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India.
India's EV market likely to be Rs 50,000 Cr opportunity
The report by Avendus Capital also said the TCO in case of low- and medium-speed electric two-wheelers is already lower than internal combustion engine vehicles.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0