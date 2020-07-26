Ratan Tata on the potential of India's youth; Randeep Hooda's message for World Conservation Day

Ratan Tata talks about the potential of India’s youth in powering progress, and the underplayed role of fairness, empathy, and ethics in growth.









Randeep Hooda, actor and UN Environment’s Ambassador for Aquatic Migratory Species, talks about the importance of conservation and sustainability in today’s time.









Raj Armani, Co-Founder, IMBesharam, talks about the future of India's sexual wellness industry and its evolution over time.









For over 40 years, Eva Erben refused to tell her story. But today, with the rise of anti-semitism and Holocaust denial, she shares her story to help fight for human rights.





Zashed Fashiontech is an online brand architect that is helping apparel exporters start their own companies and ‘stand out in today’s omnichannel environment’.









Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi discuss the journey of DailyHunt with Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India.

The report by Avendus Capital also said the TCO in case of low- and medium-speed electric two-wheelers is already lower than internal combustion engine vehicles.





