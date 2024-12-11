Meet Japan’s first-ever AI-powered 'human washing machine'

The Japanese have truly outdone themselves yet again! Just when you thought innovation couldn't get any cooler, Osaka-based Science Co. has unveiled an extraordinary gadget that promises to revolutionise your daily routine.

Introducing the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki, or as we like to call it, the "human washing machine"! This remarkable device will wash and dry your body in just 15 minutes!

Imagine a futuristic world where cutting-edge technology meets your personal care routine. With the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki, busy individuals can now enjoy a customised bathing experience that perfectly suits their needs.

Whether you're looking for a quick rinse after a workout or a soothing cleanse after a demanding day at work, this machine provides a personalised service using the power of AI. Are you curious to know more? Let’s dive deeper into this groundbreaking device and discover how it’s set to change how we think about bathing!

A peek into the futuristic washing pod design

At first glance, the machine resembles a high-tech pod similar to the cockpit of a fighter jet. Its sleek, futuristic design is more than just visually striking; it's built to provide a unique experience. Interestingly, it has a transparent cover, which may raise privacy issues, but perhaps it could integrate a shade in the future.

As of now, Mirai Ningen Sentakuki will be unveiled at the Osaka Kansai Expo and will be available for use by a random 1000 visitors. But don’t get too excited — only 7-8 people will be able to try it each day, and reservations are already filling up quickly.

How it works: The wash and dry process

So, how does this innovative washing machine work? The process starts when a person enters the pod, which is equipped with a transparent cover and a seat at the centre. Once inside, the machine begins filling partially with warm water.

High-speed jets then release microscopic air bubbles that burst upon contact with the skin, effectively aiding in removing impurities and dirt. Additionally, built-in sensors in the chair collect biological data, such as the user’s pulse, allowing the machine to adjust the water temperature to individual preferences.

Moreover, the embedded AI system even monitors the user’s emotional state, detecting whether they are calm or stressed. Based on this analysis, the machine plays a soothing video to help the person relax as they are washed.

The design inspiration from 1970

The design of the Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is actually inspired by an earlier invention — the world’s first human washing machine. This prototype was introduced by Sanyo Electric (now Panasonic) at the 1970 event "Ultrasonic Bath" at the Japan World Expo.

While it shared a similar concept of using hot water and tiny bubbles for a quick, refreshing cleanse, the current version is far more advanced. Today’s AI-driven technology not only tailors the wash to your body’s needs but also considers emotional well-being, giving the bather a holistic experience.

The future of personal care tech

Though the human washing machine may feel like something straight out of science fiction, it is now a reality. This Japanese high-tech pod integrates artificial intelligence and automation into daily life in a way never thought of before and Mirai Ningen Sentakuki could soon become an everyday reality.

There's no doubt that Japan’s human washing machine is a glimpse into the future of personal care. Combining relaxation, cleanliness, and advanced AI, it’s a tech-driven experience that could make time-saving baths a thing of the past!