Reliance's petroleum deal makes Mukesh Ambani richer than Warren Buffett

Mukesh Ambani has added nearly $10 billion to his wealth this year riding on a series of investments in Reliance-owned companies.

By Sohini Mitter
10th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has been one of the biggest wealth gainers in 2020. Now, he's surpassed Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett in the top 10 billionaires' club.


Ambani's wealth increased to $68.3 billion after Reliance's $1 billion deal with petroleum major BP. He went past Buffett, whose net worth stands at $67.9 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani has added $9.64 billion to his wealth this year.


reliance industries mukesh ambani

Reliance Chairman Mulesh Ambani

Also Read

Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, and other billionaire wealth gainers of the pandemic


While Ambani's position remains unchanged at eighth, Buffett has dropped to ninth after shedding $21.4 billion this year owing to global stock market crashes and contributions to charity.


The Reliance chairman, on the other hand, has had an eventful 2020, entering the top 10 billionaire’s club in June, riding on an unprecedented Rs 1.16 lakh crore investment spree in RIL's digital arm, Jio Platforms, and a Rs 53,000-crore rights issue. 


As a result, Reliance stock has gained over 20 percent since the start of the year, pushing Ambani's wealth upward. The company's valuation has also shot up to $92 billion.


Reliance Jio has stopped unlimite calling to over network
Also Read

Inside Jio’s billion-dollar deals: Why investors are flocking to Mukesh Ambani's $65B internet biz


Earlier in April, Ambani also went past Alibaba's Jack Ma to regain his position as Asia's richest person shortly after Facebook's $5.7 billion investment in Jio.


"Thanks to Ambani’s deals, India has emerged as a hotspot for M&A this year, accounting for more than 12 percent of those announced in Asia Pacific — the highest ratio since at least 1998," Bloomberg stated.


Meanwhile, the billionaires' list is topped by Amazon's Jeff Bezos ($188 billion), Microsoft's Bill Gates ($115 billion), LVMH's Bernard Arnault ($92.8 billion), and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($92.7 billion).


Overall, America’s top five billionaires saw their wealth soar by $101.7 billion since the start of the pandemic. However, given their large fortunes, even minor fluctuations in the market cap of their respective companies can result in major shifts in their wealth.


Since the present difference is just $0.4 billion between Ambani's and Buffett's fortunes, even a single-day's stock movement can reverse the rankings next week.

(Edited by Dipti Nair)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, and other billionaire wealth gainers of the pandemic

Sohini Mitter

Bootstrapped to billions: Zerodha becomes rare profitable fintech startup to achieve unicorn status

Tenzin Pema

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based startup Blue Sky Analytics raises $1.2M led by BEENEXT

Sujata Sangwan

Meet the 16-year-old founder of Swadeshi Tech, which lets you find replacements for Chinese apps

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 10

Kanishk Singh

Freshworks makes third acquisition, brings IT services management to customers

Vishal Krishna

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups touch $106 million

Thimmaya Poojary

Zomato’s burn to be under $1M, revenue close to 60 pc of pre-COVID-19 peaks

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Amitabh Kant and KP Krishnan to Srinivasan Srini and Geeta Goel, these esteemed speakers will enlighten MSMEs on the way forward

Apoorva Puranik

India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Jul 11 2020

The Post-Covid Indian Start-up

Online
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom