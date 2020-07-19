Next 10 years will be India's golden moment in key sectors, says top investor

Top Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur MR Rangaswami terms the $20 billion FDI in India amid the coronavirus outbreak ‘unprecedented’, and says this could be the country’s ‘golden moment’.

By Press Trust of India
19th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The next 10 years will be India's "golden moment" in key sectors like technology, pharmaceutical, ecommerce, and manufacturing, said a top venture capitalist from Silicon Valley, pointing at the $20 billion foreign direct investment in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.


“Coronavirus is sweeping the world, especially the US and India. In spite of that, the amount of investment going into India is mind-boggling," Silicon Valley's top venture capitalist, entrepreneur and philanthropist M R Rangaswami said.


Funding

Image Source; Shutterstock



India has received FDI of over $20 billion in the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic, which has had an adverse affect on businesses across the world apart from claiming over six lakh lives.


“I think the next 10 years will be the golden moment for India to shine, using digital and technology - whether it's medicine, telemedicine, ecommerce, logistics - in every segment of the market. Whether it's a kirana (local grocery) shop, everything is going to be digital. It is the golden moment that India should seize," Rangaswami, a software business expert, said.


Referring to the series of FDI into India post the COVID-19 outbreak, Rangaswami said they were unprecedented by any standards.


Prominent investments include $10 billion from Google, $5.7 billion from Facebook, $1.2 billion from Walmart, and $1 billion from Foxconn.


"I think there will be many, many more deals this year. You'll see a lot more companies coming in, a lot more money coming in. A lot more investments," he said.


“Amazon continues to invest in India. Other companies are looking at India now. Private equity guys are looking at India. Sovereign funds will be looking at India. Definitely, India is going to be the hot destination for technology money,” Rangaswami said.

Also Read

Early-stage VC Rainmaker Ventures says ‘every dollar will be under the lens for the next 12 months’

An economic game-changer

He noted that the current US President Donald Trump-led administration's anti-China sentiment was also helping India bag big investments.


Relations between the US and China have spiralled downward after Washington criticised the Asian powerhouse's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has questioned a new national security law in Hong Kong, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet.


This gives India an opportunity to be an economic game-changer.


“I think it's predicated by two things. The number of smartphone users (in India) is over 500 million, maybe even close to a billion. Second, the government's push for digital combined with COVID-19 outbreak, which has taken (number of) digital transactions through the roof," said Rangaswami, a keen observer of the Indian market.


He said the entire business ecosystem was adopting new technologies like never before, which not only provided easy solutions in business but was also a market in itself.


“On the ground (during the coronavirus outbreak), everybody is forced to go digital. This is a huge tipping point. So, this is an opportunity I want to see India seize and not let it go to waste,” he said.


He said he would like to request Indian ministers, key bureaucrats and technology industry leaders to put together a roadmap, set of regulations and authorisations so “companies can come in easily. We (must) avoid all the problems of privacy, security in the future”.


According to Rangaswami, India needs to iron out all the impediments to businesses immediately to ensure smooth sailing for all parties.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How four friends built a successful greenhouse farming startup from a Chikmagalur coffee estate

Sohini Mitter

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

How Delhi-based startup ExMyB is playing the matchmaker for small businesses and vendors

Vishal Krishna

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Building D'Decor into a Rs 1,500 Cr company; The doctor who danced wearing PPE kit
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The greatest story never told: 40 years later, Eva Erben shares her Holocaust survival story

Ryan Frantz

Brands aren't built in a day: How can a fast-growing startup work around that?

Shreesh Shankar

Connect, create, celebrate – meet Roobina Karode, Chief Curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with Astad Deboo to a toast to our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Asha Chowdary

[YS Learn] PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh on managing stress and mental health in times of crisis

Sindhu Kashyaap

India’s vernacular audio boom: 7 homegrown apps serving the 'next billion users'

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom