Speed up digital lending for SMEs with account aggregator system, says Nandan Nilekani

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani says the digital journey which would take years is shortened to a few months and weeks due to COVID-19 crisis.

By Trisha Medhi
22nd Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India with its home-grown digital payment system called the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), which does 1.3 billion transactions a month can change the way small businesses get credit. When combined with digital invoice data and GST data of SMEs gathered from account aggregators (entities authorised to use data from consumers or companies), it would become an efficient method to underwrite and disburse loans for SMEs, which would then democratise credit in India, said Nandan Nilekani, Infosys chairman and former UIDAI chief, who was speaking via video conference at the Global Fintech Summit organised by the IAMAI.


India has 50 million SMEs and for them to access credit from organised institutions has always been a challenge.


“With Aadhaar as the backbone for identification, the UPI as a payments system, and the data gathered by account aggregators, lending to small businesses will increase. In India, loans have always been accessed by small companies because small value shorter duration loans were not easy to underwrite due to the costs involved," he said.


He added, "However, with digital infrastructure bringing the cost of finding a small business to almost nothing allows banks to provide smaller value loans with high frequency. This can democratise digital goods in India and these loans provided will kickstart the economy which was affected by the COVID-19 crisis.” 


nandan nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Also Read

Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani


At the event, the NPCI (the quasi govt body that handles the infrastructure behind India's digital payments) also unveiled UPI Auto Pay where business or consumers can set a rule for auto payments of their EMIs, loans and other recurring payments to vendors. 


“While the digital infrastructure is created by the government, we need private companies to innovate on the same. UPI is already available on feature phones, but it is being used by a hundred million smartphone users. However, any digital good must be made available to every Indian," said Nandan.


He added, "Today many things are falling in place because of the crisis. The digital journey which would take years is shortened to a few months and weeks. The government is already working on health stack and thanks to Aadhaar, financial disbursements have become easy. Over the last two months there were 400 million transactions on the Aadhar payment system where migrant workers could withdraw money from banking correspondents using the Aadhaar number”. 


He also added that UPI was now preparing its infrastructure to do one billion transactions a day as against one billion a month today. 

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mukesh Ambani crosses Elon Musk, Google founders to become world's sixth-richest billionaire

Sohini Mitter

Goibibo co-founder Vikalp Sahni quits the company

Thimmaya Poojary

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Fashion tech startup StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by Survam Partners

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare; How India can improve its eldercare services
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi invites US firms to invest in India

Press Trust of India

Google to approach CCI for approval on Rs 33,737Cr deal with Jio Platforms

Press Trust of India

Indian consumers cautious about spending amidst COVID-19 crisis: KPMG

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for July 22

Kanishk Singh

[Funding alert] Solar solution startup Fourth Partner Energy raises $15M in third round from responsAbility

Press Trust of India

Goibibo co-founder Vikalp Sahni quits the company

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom