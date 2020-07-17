Startup develops 'Veli Band' wearable hand band to ensure social distancing

The band momentarily vibrates, sounds buzzer, and flashes LED simultaneously to notify wearers that another band is within three feet, reminding them of the need to maintain social distance.

By Press Trust of India
17th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With the COVID-19 graph continuing its spike, a startup, incubated at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K), has developed a wearable hand band that helps in maintaining social distancing by sending out alarm in case of proximity with another person.


Known as the Veli Band, the device has been developed by Qual5 India Pvt.Ltd, a startup co-founded by a woman entrepreneur, mentored and funded by IIM-Ks business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre, LIVE, an IIM-K press release said.
Things to consider before starting a startup in 2020


Also Read

[Funding alert] SucSEED invests in fashion commerce and retail management startup 6Degree


Veli Band helps implement social distancing and location/contact tracing which can help organisations comply with social distancing norms during the current pandemic situation.


The band momentarily vibrates, sounds buzzer, and flashes LED simultaneously to notify wearers that another band is within three feet (one metre), reminding them of the need to maintain social distance.


The device, to be worn on the wrist, can anonymously keep track of interactions with other devices and thus not only help in maintaining a safer workplace but also aid in tracking employee movements in real time.


The band comes with a rechargeable battery and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology for detection.


Speaking on the development, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-Kozhikode, said "..IIM-K has always been at the forefront supporting women in business. Veli Band is an example of women emerging not just as business leaders and founders but also as innovators, if appropriate opportunity and support is provided by institutions and society at large," he said.


Prof. Keyoor Purani, Executive Director, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) at IIM-K, said the startup had also recently bagged Rs 25 lakh funding under the 'MRPL IIMK LIVE Seed support assistance programme' and is one of the most promising technology startups in their portfolio.


Kiranmayee Mallepaddi and Srinivasan Arumugam, co-founders at Qual5, said the device provides information on which bands/employees have violated the set norms, as this information can help in contact tracing if need be in COVID-19 positive scenarios.


The data can also be used to monitor crowded areas to take necessary precautionary actions, they added.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

Roshni Nadar becomes HCL Tech Chairperson; first woman to chair listed Indian IT firm

Press Trust of India

Mukesh Ambani loses $2.5B after Reliance AGM; no longer sixth richest person

Sohini Mitter

Govt receives 2,353 entries for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App contest, extends deadline till Jul 26

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh; Naiyya Saggi on raising a startup
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt receives 2,353 entries for Aatmanirbhar Bharat App contest, extends deadline till Jul 26

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for July 17

Kanishk Singh

MeitY, Software Technology Parks of India launch blockchain incubation centre in Gurugram

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Health and wellness startup ThriveFNC raises seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Roshni Nadar becomes HCL Tech Chairperson; first woman to chair listed Indian IT firm

Press Trust of India

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments rise by 37 percent to touch $168M

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom