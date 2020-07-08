[Funding alert] Gurugram-based startup Blue Sky Analytics raises $1.2M led by BEENEXT

Gurugram-based geospatial data intelligence startup Blue Sky Analytics (BSA) has raised a $1.2 million seed funding round, led by BEENEXT Emerging Asia Pte Ltd. Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital Private Limited and Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs also joined the round.





Teruhide Sato, Founder and Managing Partner, BEENEXT, said,





"Over the last couple of years, there has been an increased focus on geospatial technology. There is strong potential in this segment and we see tremendous scope for innovation, especially in a post-COVID-19 era where we need to support sustainable solutions. We would like to see Blue Sky Datasets become the gold standard for climate-based decision making across industries.”





L-R: Abhilasha (CEO) and Kshitij Purwar (CTO)





Founded by sibling duo Abhilasha (CEO) and Kshitij Purwar (CTO) in 2018, Blue Sky is building AI-powered infrastructure to analyse every pixel on the planet to retrieve the pertaining insights on air quality, water pollution, heat index, flood risk, and more.





By leveraging satellite data, cloud computing, and AI, the startup aims to inform various agents of the market and society with quality, accessible, and democratised environmental data.





“At Blue Sky, our goal is to build exemplary data products that can assist global customers in quantifying climate risk and making sustainable investment decisions,” said Abhilasha, in a statement.





In 2019, Blue Sky unveiled BreeZo, a pan-India air quality dataset available as APIs for researchers, governments, and private companies. The company is now working on launching Zuri, a forest and farm fire management system.





"This is Rainmatter's first climate-tech investment. Climate change is the single biggest problem humanity should be collectively working to combat. We are very passionate about climate action and would encourage more entrepreneurs to solve climate issues through tech,” shared Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha.





In addition to closing this seed round, Blue Sky, selected as part of the MIT Solve 2019 challenge, won the AI Innovation Prize supported by the Patrick J McGovern Foundation and Schmidt Futures for environment monitoring products.